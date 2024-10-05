ETV Bharat / bharat

Soldier Shoots Self Dead In J-K's Poonch

Sepoy Manish Bisht, native of Uttarakhand, reportedly shot himself with his service rifle in Poonch district, leading to his death in alleged case of suicide.

By PTI

Published : 37 minutes ago

Representational image
Representational image (ETV Bharat)

Mendhar/Jammu: An army personnel allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday, officials said. Uttarakhand native Sepoy Manish Bisht was on sentry duty at a post in Behrote in the Balakote sector when he took the extreme step, the officials said. They said police have started inquest proceedings to ascertain the cause behind his taking such a step.

