Mendhar/Jammu: An army personnel allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday, officials said. Uttarakhand native Sepoy Manish Bisht was on sentry duty at a post in Behrote in the Balakote sector when he took the extreme step, the officials said. They said police have started inquest proceedings to ascertain the cause behind his taking such a step.
Soldier Shoots Self Dead In J-K's Poonch
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
