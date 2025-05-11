J&K: Soldier Killed Guarding Air Base In Udhampur

Jammu/Jaipur: A soldier was killed when he was hit by a fragment of a Pakistani drone, which was successfully intercepted by the Army Air Defence at an air base in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Saturday, officials said. After four days of intense confrontations that pushed India and Pakistan to the brink of a full-blown war against the backdrop of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, the two nuclear-armed nations have agreed to a complete ceasefire on Saturday.

Tension between India and Pakistan soared after the Indian Armed Forces hit terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) last week in response to the Pahalgam attack.

The soldier was on duty at the Udhampur air base, which came under a Pakistani drone attack on Saturday. The Indian Air Defence successfully intercepted the drones in the air, but a jawan was hit by falling debris, resulting in critical injuries to him, the officials said, adding that he later succumbed to his injuries. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma paid rich tributes to the soldier and expressed sympathies with his family.

“The news of the martyrdom of Shri Surendra Singh Moga ji, a son of Rajasthan, a resident of Jhunjhunu, a soldier of the Indian Army, who attained martyrdom at Udhampur Air Base while performing his duty of national security, is extremely sad,” he wrote on X.