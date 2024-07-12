ETV Bharat / bharat

Soldier Killed In Accident Along LAC In Eastern Ladakh

author img

By PTI

Published : 8 minutes ago

The soldier, identified as Sankara Rao Gottapu, sustained fatal injuries in an accident and lost his life while performing duties along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh. The officials did not disclose the specifics of the accident.

The soldier, identified as Sankara Rao Gottapu, sustained fatal injuries in an accident and lost his life while performing duties along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh. The officials did not disclose the specifics of the accident.
Representational Image (File)

Leh/Jammu: A soldier lost his life in an accident on Thursday during his duty along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh, an official said. "While performing his duties, soldier Sankara Rao Gottapu sustained fatal injuries in an accident today," he said.

The official did not elaborate on the nature of the accident. The Indian Army regrets the loss of the brave soldier deployed in Eastern Ladakh, he said.

The development comes days after five soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), died when their T-72 tank was swept away by flash floods near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at Mandir Morh in the Daulat Beg Oldie area of Ladakh.

According to the Army officials, the incident occurred during a tank exercise involving river crossing, triggered by a sudden rise in water levels.

Leh/Jammu: A soldier lost his life in an accident on Thursday during his duty along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh, an official said. "While performing his duties, soldier Sankara Rao Gottapu sustained fatal injuries in an accident today," he said.

The official did not elaborate on the nature of the accident. The Indian Army regrets the loss of the brave soldier deployed in Eastern Ladakh, he said.

The development comes days after five soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), died when their T-72 tank was swept away by flash floods near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at Mandir Morh in the Daulat Beg Oldie area of Ladakh.

According to the Army officials, the incident occurred during a tank exercise involving river crossing, triggered by a sudden rise in water levels.

TAGGED:

SOLDIER KILLED ALONG LAC IN LADAKHSOLDIER KILLED IN ACCIDENT IN JAMMUSOLDIER KILLED ALONG LACSOLDIER KILLED IN LADAKH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Made In India Shoes For Russian Soldiers: Bihar Shoe Manufacturing Unit Grabs Eyeballs

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.