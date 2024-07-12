Soldier Killed In Accident Along LAC In Eastern Ladakh

Leh/Jammu: A soldier lost his life in an accident on Thursday during his duty along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh, an official said. "While performing his duties, soldier Sankara Rao Gottapu sustained fatal injuries in an accident today," he said.

The official did not elaborate on the nature of the accident. The Indian Army regrets the loss of the brave soldier deployed in Eastern Ladakh, he said.

The development comes days after five soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), died when their T-72 tank was swept away by flash floods near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at Mandir Morh in the Daulat Beg Oldie area of Ladakh.

According to the Army officials, the incident occurred during a tank exercise involving river crossing, triggered by a sudden rise in water levels.