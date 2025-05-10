ETV Bharat / bharat

Indo-Pak Tensions: Soldier Leaves For Duty Two Days After Getting Married

Soldier Manoj's wife has said there is nothing bigger than the country, and that serving the motherland is the top priority.

Jalgaon Soldier Leaves For Duty After Getting Married
Jalgaon Soldier Leaves For Duty After Getting Married (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 10, 2025 at 6:30 PM IST

1 Min Read

Jalgaon: After the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, the government has cancelled the leaves of all soldiers and they had to go back to their duties. Manoj Patil, a soldier from Khedgaon in Pachora taluka, who was on leave for his own wedding, has also left for duty to the country with henna on his hands and turmeric still wet on his body. His return to duty won widespread applause.

Manoj Patil joined the Indian Army in 2017 and got married on May 5. Not even two days after the wedding, all the leaves were cancelled and he was ordered to report for duty immediately in the wake of India-Pakistan tensions. The just-married Manoj Patil was deployed to rejoin duty. Leaving all these sweet moments, Manoj Dnyaneshwar Patil, who got married on May 5, has left for the border on May 8 to perform his duty.

Manoj, son of Dnyaneshwar Lubhan Patil from Khedgaon Nandiche, was married to Yamini, daughter of Ramchandra Patil from Nachankhede in Pachora taluka. The wedding ceremony was taking place in Pachora, and Manoj was urgently called to the place of duty. While celebrating the joy of the wedding with his family, he had to go on duty. Manoj's father said that he was proud of his son.

Manoj's wife has responded that in this difficult situation, there is nothing bigger than the country, saying that serving the country is the top priority.

Read More:

1. Operation Sindoor Day 4 LIVE Updates | India Carries Out Precision Strikes On Pakistan Military Targets, Says Pak Deploying Troops In Forward Areas

Jalgaon: After the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, the government has cancelled the leaves of all soldiers and they had to go back to their duties. Manoj Patil, a soldier from Khedgaon in Pachora taluka, who was on leave for his own wedding, has also left for duty to the country with henna on his hands and turmeric still wet on his body. His return to duty won widespread applause.

Manoj Patil joined the Indian Army in 2017 and got married on May 5. Not even two days after the wedding, all the leaves were cancelled and he was ordered to report for duty immediately in the wake of India-Pakistan tensions. The just-married Manoj Patil was deployed to rejoin duty. Leaving all these sweet moments, Manoj Dnyaneshwar Patil, who got married on May 5, has left for the border on May 8 to perform his duty.

Manoj, son of Dnyaneshwar Lubhan Patil from Khedgaon Nandiche, was married to Yamini, daughter of Ramchandra Patil from Nachankhede in Pachora taluka. The wedding ceremony was taking place in Pachora, and Manoj was urgently called to the place of duty. While celebrating the joy of the wedding with his family, he had to go on duty. Manoj's father said that he was proud of his son.

Manoj's wife has responded that in this difficult situation, there is nothing bigger than the country, saying that serving the country is the top priority.

Read More:

1. Operation Sindoor Day 4 LIVE Updates | India Carries Out Precision Strikes On Pakistan Military Targets, Says Pak Deploying Troops In Forward Areas

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIA PAKISTAN TENSIONSSOLDIER WEDDING MARRIAGEDUTY BORDERSOLDIER BORDER

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Fighting Two Battles, Asansol's Thoibi Loses Life, Wins The Other Topping Class 10 Exams With 674 Marks

Operation Sindoor: ‘A Seminal Moment In Indian Statecraft’, Says Raj Shukla

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Even In Death, Their Umbilical Bond Endured: Poonch Twins Zoya And Zain Killed In Pakistani Shelling, Father Battles For Life

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.