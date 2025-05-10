Indo-Pak Tensions: Soldier Leaves For Duty Two Days After Getting Married

Jalgaon: After the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, the government has cancelled the leaves of all soldiers and they had to go back to their duties. Manoj Patil, a soldier from Khedgaon in Pachora taluka, who was on leave for his own wedding, has also left for duty to the country with henna on his hands and turmeric still wet on his body. His return to duty won widespread applause.

Manoj Patil joined the Indian Army in 2017 and got married on May 5. Not even two days after the wedding, all the leaves were cancelled and he was ordered to report for duty immediately in the wake of India-Pakistan tensions. The just-married Manoj Patil was deployed to rejoin duty. Leaving all these sweet moments, Manoj Dnyaneshwar Patil, who got married on May 5, has left for the border on May 8 to perform his duty.

Manoj, son of Dnyaneshwar Lubhan Patil from Khedgaon Nandiche, was married to Yamini, daughter of Ramchandra Patil from Nachankhede in Pachora taluka. The wedding ceremony was taking place in Pachora, and Manoj was urgently called to the place of duty. While celebrating the joy of the wedding with his family, he had to go on duty. Manoj's father said that he was proud of his son.

Manoj's wife has responded that in this difficult situation, there is nothing bigger than the country, saying that serving the country is the top priority.