Soldier Dead, 2 Injured In Mine Blast Along LoC In Poonch

Poonch/Jammu: An armyman was killed and two others injured in a landmine blast along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, officials said. During area domination patrolling in the general area of Krishna Ghati, a mine blast took place, in which an Agniveer jawan was killed and two others suffered injuries, they said.

The injured, one of whom is an JCO, have been shifted to a military hospital and are stable, they added.

“GOC White Knight Corps and all ranks pay solemn tribute to Agniveer Lalit Kumar of 7 JAT Regiment, who made the supreme sacrifice while on an area domination patrol in the general area of Krishna Ghati brigade, following a mine blast,” White Knight Corps said on X.

“We stand with the bereaved family in this hour of grief,” it said.

