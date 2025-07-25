ETV Bharat / bharat

Soldier Dead, 2 Injured In Mine Blast Along LoC In Poonch

During area domination patrolling in the general area of Krishna Ghati, a mine blast took place, in which an Agniveer jawan was killed.

Soldier Dead, 2 Injured In Mine Blast Along LoC In Poonch
Representational Image (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 25, 2025 at 5:45 PM IST

1 Min Read

Poonch/Jammu: An armyman was killed and two others injured in a landmine blast along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, officials said. During area domination patrolling in the general area of Krishna Ghati, a mine blast took place, in which an Agniveer jawan was killed and two others suffered injuries, they said.

The injured, one of whom is an JCO, have been shifted to a military hospital and are stable, they added.

“GOC White Knight Corps and all ranks pay solemn tribute to Agniveer Lalit Kumar of 7 JAT Regiment, who made the supreme sacrifice while on an area domination patrol in the general area of Krishna Ghati brigade, following a mine blast,” White Knight Corps said on X.

“We stand with the bereaved family in this hour of grief,” it said.

Read More:

  1. Agniveer Braveheart Murali Nayak, Only Son of a Daily Wage Earner Family Martyred in J & K battle field.

Poonch/Jammu: An armyman was killed and two others injured in a landmine blast along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, officials said. During area domination patrolling in the general area of Krishna Ghati, a mine blast took place, in which an Agniveer jawan was killed and two others suffered injuries, they said.

The injured, one of whom is an JCO, have been shifted to a military hospital and are stable, they added.

“GOC White Knight Corps and all ranks pay solemn tribute to Agniveer Lalit Kumar of 7 JAT Regiment, who made the supreme sacrifice while on an area domination patrol in the general area of Krishna Ghati brigade, following a mine blast,” White Knight Corps said on X.

“We stand with the bereaved family in this hour of grief,” it said.

Read More:

  1. Agniveer Braveheart Murali Nayak, Only Son of a Daily Wage Earner Family Martyred in J & K battle field.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AGNIVEER JAWANLOCJAMMU AND KASHMIRLANDMINE BLASTPOONCH DISTRICT

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Kashmiri Carpets Face Counterfeit Challenge Amid Global Conflicts

Meet Manjulata Of Mayurbhanj, The Woman Who Took Digital India To Tribal Doorsteps In Odisha

Signs And Symptoms Your Body Gives When You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

Chandigarh's Janvi Jindal Becomes Youngest Indian Girl To Hold 5 Guinness Skating Titles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.