Soil On Her Hands, Science In Her Heart: Jorhat Woman's Journey To Organic Farming Success

Jorhat: In Tekela village near Jorhat in Assam, a quiet revolution in organic farming is taking shape, led by a determined young woman with soil on her hands and science in her heart.

Trishnamoni Hazarika, a postgraduate from Assam Agricultural University, has built a thriving vermicompost business, starting with just 10 earthworms and a dream of working on her terms.

Trishnamoni Hazarika (ETV Bharat)

“I’ve never liked working under others. I wanted to do something that gives me both independence and purpose,” says Trishnamoni, standing near one of her compost tanks, now teeming with activity.

Her journey began not out of desperation but inspiration. While most of her peers chased government jobs, she looked towards a more independent venture to sustain her livelihood.

“I first heard about vermicomposting when I was in Class 8,” she recalls. “I attended a small training session, and it just stuck with me. I knew this was the path I wanted to follow.”

Trishnamoni Hazarika (ETV Bharat)

Despite completing her post-graduation in agriculture, Trishnamoni took the unconventional route. Her parents initially hesitated.

“Like any other parents, mine wanted me to get a secure government job. But I told them clearly, ‘I want to build something of my own.’ Eventually, they stood by me, and now they’re proud of what I’ve achieved.”