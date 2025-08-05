Soil On Her Hands, Science In Her Heart: Jorhat Woman's Journey To Organic Farming Success

Jorhat: In Tekela village near Jorhat in Assam, a quiet revolution in organic farming is taking shape, led by a determined young woman with soil on her hands and science in her heart.
Trishnamoni Hazarika, a postgraduate from Assam Agricultural University, has built a thriving vermicompost business, starting with just 10 earthworms and a dream of working on her terms.
“I’ve never liked working under others. I wanted to do something that gives me both independence and purpose,” says Trishnamoni, standing near one of her compost tanks, now teeming with activity.
Her journey began not out of desperation but inspiration. While most of her peers chased government jobs, she looked towards a more independent venture to sustain her livelihood.
“I first heard about vermicomposting when I was in Class 8,” she recalls. “I attended a small training session, and it just stuck with me. I knew this was the path I wanted to follow.”
Despite completing her post-graduation in agriculture, Trishnamoni took the unconventional route. Her parents initially hesitated.
“Like any other parents, mine wanted me to get a secure government job. But I told them clearly, ‘I want to build something of my own.’ Eventually, they stood by me, and now they’re proud of what I’ve achieved.”
Her first setup was humble -- recycled fish boxes lined up in her backyard. Over time, she expanded to cement tanks and began large-scale production under the brand Vermi Queen Trishna Product.
“At first, it was very small -- just 10 worms and fish boxes,” she says. “Now, I produce between 4 to 5 tons of vermicompost every month. My compost is sent to various parts of Assam, including Guwahati, Sivasagar, Golaghat, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Morigaon.”
Her compost is crafted from banana stems, cow dung, rice straw, and kitchen waste-natural materials that fuel the diet of Eisenia fetida, the red earthworm species she rears.
“I focus intensely on quality. That’s what sets my product apart. Farmers trust me because they know what they’re getting is pure, effective, and chemical-free.”
Beyond business, Trishnamoni has emerged as a trainer and educator, spreading awareness about organic farming and helping others set up their vermicompost units.
“Farmers from different districts often call me for help. Sometimes, I even deliver 50 kg or 1 quintal of earthworms to get them started,” she explains. “I believe in sharing what I’ve learned. There’s enough space for all of us to grow.”
She has received hands-on training from across India, including Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and even from Nepal.
“In other states, I saw farmers shifting away from chemical inputs. They’re embracing natural methods. Assam is lagging in that awareness. We need to change that urgently.”
Her initiative isn't just about compost. It’s about creating employment, promoting soil health, and building a self-reliant rural economy. She believes that if supported, organic farming can create opportunities for many in Assam.
“With the income I’ve made, I bought a vehicle to take care of my travelling needs. I’ve also sold worms to help others set up their own businesses. My aim is not just to earn - it’s to create an ecosystem that benefits everyone.”
She’s also vocal about farmers’ rights and fair returns. “In Assam, our farmers don’t get fair prices. That pushes them to use chemical fertilisers to maximise yield. But we must focus on value, not just volume. Policy and pricing must support that.”