Software Engineer Held For Stabbing Paramour To Death In Bengaluru For Ending Affair

Bengaluru: A 25-year-old software engineer was arrested for allegedly stabbing his 33-year-old paramour to death at a hotel in Bengaluru after she attempted to end their relationship. The incident occurred on the night of June 7 at a private hotel in Poorna Prajna Layout under Subramanyapura Police Station limits.

The victim, identified as Harini, was a homemaker and mother of two. She lived with her husband in the Kengeri area. The accused, Yashas, a resident of Talaghattapura, has been taken into custody, and a case has been registered, followed by an investigation.

According to police sources, Harini and Yashas met a few months ago during a local fair (jaatre) through a mutual friend. They exchanged phone numbers and soon developed a close friendship that evolved into an extramarital affair. Over time, they started meeting regularly and had phone conversations.

However, the affair started to affect Harini's personal life, as her husband reportedly grew suspicious and eventually confronted her. Following this, Harini apologised and promised to stay away from Yashas. Despite this, she reconnected with him, which led to the tragic incident.

In the days leading up to the incident, Harini had been trying to distance herself from Yashas. Police said Yashas grew increasingly agitated when she became unresponsive to his calls and messages. On the evening of June 7, the two met at a hotel in Poorna Prajna Layout. Yashas allegedly arrived with a knife, having already decided to kill her if she refused to continue the relationship.

After a heated conversation, he stabbed Harini multiple times and fled the scene. Her body was later discovered by the hotel staff, who informed the police. Subramanyapura police visited the crime scene and collected forensic evidence with the help of the FSL team. Yashas was tracked down and arrested soon after. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime, stating that he killed Harini out of anger and jealousy after she attempted to break off the relationship.

"A murder case was reported at the Subramanyapura Police Station on the intervening nights of June 6 and 7. Preliminary investigation reveals that the woman was attempting to end the relationship and distance herself from the accused. Driven by anger and jealousy, the man fatally stabbed her," said DCP South, Lokesh B Jagalasar.

The accused Yashas. (ETV Bharat)

Yashas is currently in police custody, and further interrogation is underway. Police are probing whether there was any premeditation beyond what has already been revealed, and are also verifying all details surrounding the victim's interactions with the accused in recent weeks.

The case has sent shockwaves through the local community and raised concerns about personal safety and domestic vulnerability in extramarital relationships.