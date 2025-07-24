ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Society Has The Right To Watch Or Not Watch A Movie...’, SC On Udaipur Files Movie

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday observed that a lot of complication would be created if everything is stalled based on the apprehension that somebody is being directly or indirectly identified, and the society has right to watch or not watch a movie, when a counsel of an accused raised concerns about the impact on fair trial if the release of movie "Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder", is allowed before the conclusion of the trial.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. During the hearing, senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy, who represents Mohammed Javed, one of the accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case on which the film is based, flagged that the movie may affect her client's right to a fair trial. Javed sought a stay on the release of the movie till the conclusion of the trial.

Justice Surya Kant said, “Do not underestimate our judicial officers. People sometimes get unnecessarily hyper and apprehensive that the judicial officer or judges are influenced by these things. We will not be able to hold the court single day, if we are affected by these blackmailers….making sarcastic comments only because they are heavily bribed (for making these sarcastic comments) …it is part of the judicial training of our officers”.

"Most of us don't read newspapers in the morning. We don't care about it. Why should we?" Justice Surya Kant remarked.

Guruswamy insisted that her client has a right to a fair trial. “A judicial officer is duty-bound that he or she has to decide the case strictly based on evidence and material on record”, said Justice Kant. The counsel argued that society is prejudiced, and the accused is out on bail.

Justice Kant said Look at the predicament of the judges, if they acquit someone, there is one part of the society which starts abusing and accusing the judge. “The judiciary must remain unaffected from all this nonsense, simply ignore it…”, said Justice Kant.

Guruswamy said when there is an active trial underway, like in the Bombay bomb blast, “your lordships have consistently said that the movie release is withheld till the judgment is pronounced. I will hand over those cases, and I am only asking that this movie is based on the trial which is underway”.

“The murder of an individual. The producer says it is crime-specific….I should be allowed a fair hearing in the court of law, and the movie will be released in 1800 movie halls by prejudicing my right to a fair trial”, said Guruswamy.

Justice Kant said that the film industry, fiction writers, artists, the producer, and the director, anything new them good or bad, happening in society becomes a theme for their creativity. “If everything is stalled, if somebody is apprehending and directly or indirectly identified with that or connected with that, it will create a lot of complications. The right of society to watch or not watch a movie. Somebody can say I do not want to see, it is his liberty and right not to watch. Somebody is very keen to watch that movie…your right can also be safeguarded by permitting them to watch any movie of their choice”, said Justice Kant.

Guruswamy argued that in this case, the movie is based on the prosecution's chargesheet, and the trial has 161 witnesses that remain to be examined. “Any fictional story is inspired by a real incident…”, said the bench. Guruswamy, pointing at the title of the movie, said it is not a fictionalised account.

Centre says movie is crime-focused and not community-targeted

The Centre told the Supreme Court that the movie Udaipur Files is about a particular crime and not against any particular community. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, contended that the film is crime-specific and does not vilify any community.

Mehta said the film is crime-focused and not community-targeted, and the dialogues are generic, and added that terrorism references are context-specific.