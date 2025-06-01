Act 'Justly' In Sharmishta Panoli's Case: Andhra Dy CM Kalyan Appeals To WB Police

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Saturday appealed to West Bengal Police to act "justly" in the case of social media content creator and influencer Sharmishta Panoli, who was arrested in Haryana's Gurugram for allegedly sharing a communal video. The deputy chief minister asserted that "blasphemy must be condemned", but secularism should not be used as a "shield".

“Blasphemy must be condemned, always! Secularism isn’t a shield for some and a sword for others. It must be a two-way street. West Bengal Police, the nation is watching. Act justly for all,” said Kalyan in a post on X. Sharmishta, a law student, spoke out, "regrettable and hurtful words on some" concerning Operation Sindoor, said the actor–politician.

“She owned her mistake, deleted the video and apologised. The WB (West Bengal) Police swiftly acted, taking action against Sharmishta,” claimed Kalyan. But what about the deep, searing pain inflicted upon millions when the elected leaders, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs mock Sanatana Dharma, he said. Where is the outrage when our faith is called 'Gandhi's Dharm'? Where is their apology? Where is their swift arrest? asked the founder of the Janasena Party (JSP), an ally of the BJP.

An FIR was registered against Panoli at Garden Reach Police Station on May 15, for posting an Instagram Video, where she made some comments on Operation Sindoor that had reportedly hurt the religious sentiments of a particular community. In the face of strong criticisms, she deleted that video and also tendered a public apology for the matter.

However, based on the FIR registered, the police first sent her a notice, which failed since she had gone into hiding at Gurugram by then. Thereafter, an arrest warrant was issued against her, and finally, she was arrested in Gurugram. The 22-year-old student was arrested by Kolkata Police from Gurugram in Haryana on Saturday morning and was brought back to Kolkata on transit remand on the same day.

Panoli was presented at the city court in Kolkata on Saturday afternoon, and after a detailed hearing in the matter, she was remanded to judicial custody till June 13.

