Social Media Influencer Dholi Meena Celebrates Sankranti With Rajasthani Diaspora In Malta

Dholi Meena, from Dausa who lives in Malta, said for the first time, Makar Sankranti festival was organised in collaboration with the Rajasthanis settled there.

Dholi Meena with fellow Rajasthanis in Matla
Dholi Meena with fellow Rajasthanis in Matla (ETV Bharat)
Published : Jan 13, 2025, 12:43 PM IST

Dausa/Malta: Dausa social media influencer Dholi Meena celebrated Makar Sankranti and Paush Bada Mahotsav with a gala with the Rajasthani diaspora in Malta. There was also a kite flight event on January 12 in Manoel Island, Gzira, Malta.

Meena, who lives in Malta, said for the first time, Makar Sankranti was organised in Malta in collaboration with the Rajasthanis settled there. Over 150 such people took part in the event. The Indian diaspora was living in silos and this time she decided to do something special and the idea of the Sankranti celebration struck her mind. But the biggest issue was gathering people on the same platform.

Meena formed a core team and tasked them to find the Rajasthanis living in Malta. Soon the team enlisted 100 such people which is quite significant in a country like Malta. The final headcount of the celebratory function stood at 150, more than what Meena's team had expected. Not only the Rajasthanis but fellow Maltese and Nepalis also joined them.

During the event, Meena offered Paush Vada, a dish prepared for the event, to every participant. The event had programmes on patriotism, a kite-flying programme, and traditional games like glass marbles and Satolie. Meena attributed the success of the event to the contribution of each participant.

"Kites like ours are not available here," Meena posted on X.

Meena said after the successful organisation of the program, the Rajasthani community had decided to create a platform, naming it the Rajasthani Association Malta (RAM). As Lord Ram is revered by the Rajasthani community, the platform's name is also synonymous with him. Going ahead, RAM has plans to celebrate major Indian festivals like Rajasthan Day, Holi Utsav, Rakshabandhan, Navratri and Diwali.

