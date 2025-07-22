ETV Bharat / bharat

Social Justice Minister Moves Motion In Lok Sabha For Electing Members To RCI, CABD

The first motion pertains to the Rehabilitation Council of India and the second motion was for the Central Advisory Board on Disability.

A file photo of Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 22, 2025 at 3:41 PM IST

New Delhi: Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar moved two motions in Lok Sabha on Tuesday seeking approval for election of members to key bodies overseeing disability rehabilitation and rights. The first motion pertains to the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI), a statutory body that regulates training and services for professionals working with persons with disabilities.

Kumar sought the House's approval to elect two members from among themselves to the council, under the provisions of the Rehabilitation Council of India Act, 1992.

According to the motion, the elected members will serve a two-year term or until their successors are appointed, whichever is longer. The election will be held as per the procedure directed by the Speaker.

The second motion was for the Central Advisory Board on Disability, which advises the government on disability policy matters and monitoring the implementation of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. Kumar proposed that two Lok Sabha members be elected to the board for a term lasting until they cease to be members of the House.

