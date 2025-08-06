'Snowfall In Nagrota': ECI Accused Of Delaying By-Polls In Jammu Kashmir On 'Flimsy' Grounds

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has directed the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Union Government, and the Jammu and Kashmir administration to respond within four weeks to a writ petition alleging undue delay in conducting by-elections for the Budgam and Nagrota assembly constituencies.
The directive was issued by a bench of Justice Sanjay Dhar on August 4 while hearing a writ petition (WP(C)/2085/2025) filed by former Education Minister Harsh Dev Singh, who appeared in person to argue the case.
“The judge said time had to be given to their lawyers, but I told the court this is nothing but the Election Commission making excuses to delay polls,” Harsh Dev told ETV Bharat over the phone.
“In Jammu and Kashmir, assembly elections just don’t happen unless there's judicial intervention. What hope can we have otherwise?”
The petitioner contended that the Election Commission had violated Section 151A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. The provision mandates the holding of a by-election within six months of a legislative seat falling vacant. Singh also cited multiple Supreme Court and High Court rulings to underline the constitutional obligation to ensure timely and fair representation in elected bodies.
The Budgam constituency fell vacant after National Conference vice president and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who had contested and won from both Ganderbal and Budgam in the September–October 2024 Assembly elections, chose to retain Ganderbal.
Nagrota became vacant following the death of senior BJP leader and sitting MLA Devender Singh Rana on October 31, 2024.
“Denying by-elections to these constituencies is a violation of constitutional rights and the democratic mandate of the people,” Singh submitted in court.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Harsh Dev said the Election Commission has repeatedly offered flimsy justifications for the delay. “Last time in February, they said there's heavy snowfall in Nagrota. Snowfall in Nagrota? I told the court I have never seen snowfall there in my life, and neither have any residents. How did the Election Commission witness such snow?”
During the August 4 (Monday) hearing, the Court acknowledged the petitioner’s submissions and granted four weeks to the ECI, the Centre, and the J&K administration to file their responses. The matter has been listed for September 8, 2025, with further proceedings thereafter.
Read More