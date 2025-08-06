ETV Bharat / bharat

'Snowfall In Nagrota': ECI Accused Of Delaying By-Polls In Jammu Kashmir On 'Flimsy' Grounds

‘Snowfall in Nagrota?’ Former Minister Tells HC: ‘Elections Just Don’t Happen in J&K Without Court’s Push’ ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has directed the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Union Government, and the Jammu and Kashmir administration to respond within four weeks to a writ petition alleging undue delay in conducting by-elections for the Budgam and Nagrota assembly constituencies.

The directive was issued by a bench of Justice Sanjay Dhar on August 4 while hearing a writ petition (WP(C)/2085/2025) filed by former Education Minister Harsh Dev Singh, who appeared in person to argue the case.

“The judge said time had to be given to their lawyers, but I told the court this is nothing but the Election Commission making excuses to delay polls,” Harsh Dev told ETV Bharat over the phone.

“In Jammu and Kashmir, assembly elections just don’t happen unless there's judicial intervention. What hope can we have otherwise?”

The petitioner contended that the Election Commission had violated Section 151A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. The provision mandates the holding of a by-election within six months of a legislative seat falling vacant. Singh also cited multiple Supreme Court and High Court rulings to underline the constitutional obligation to ensure timely and fair representation in elected bodies.