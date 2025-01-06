Fresh Snowfall Disrupts Life Across Kashmir; Flight Ops Resume At Srinagar Airport

Srinagar: The fresh bout of snowfall in the Kashmir Valley has disrupted normal life by affecting water and power supplies besides surface and aerial transport even as Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that the post-snowfall restoration work is underway.

Kashmir valley experienced a fresh spell of snowfall during the intervening night of January 5 and 6, with higher reaches receiving significant accumulation and plains witnessing moderate to light snowfall.

Flight operations at the Srinagar International Airport were disrupted on Monday morning due to the snowfall. However, services resumed by noon, with the first flight arriving from Amritsar, officials said. The airport's operations were hit by dense fog on Saturday and Sunday, leading to flight delays, diversions, and cancellations.

The fresh snowfall however brought respite from biting cold as night temperatures improved across the region. Srinagar, the summer capital, recorded a minimum temperature of -0.5°C, while Qazigund in south Kashmir recorded zero degrees Celsius. Kulgam recorded the lowest temperature at -6.2°C, followed by Gulmarg at -4.5°C.

South Kashmir’s Kokernag and Pahalgam registered lows of -0.4°C and -1.4°C, respectively, and Anantnag recorded 0.2°C. Central Kashmir’s Budgam recorded 0.1°C, and Sonamarg shivered at -1.5°C. In north Kashmir, Kupwara recorded a minimum of -0.3°C, while Bandipora recorded 0.2°C.

In the Jammu region, temperatures were relatively milder, with Jammu city recorded 9.3°C, while Banihal and Batote registered 2.3°C and 2.8°C, respectively. Bhadarwah saw a low of 3.6°C, Rajouri logged 3.4°C, and Poonch recorded 6.1°C. Kathua and Katra offered some respite with lows of 9.2°C, while Reasi topped the region at 9.7°C. Ramban remained the coldest in the division at -1.0°C.

Post-snowfall Restoration Work Underway, Says CM

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that the post-snowfall restoration work was underway in the valley.

In a post on X, Omar said that the snow clearance work was proceeding with priority roads receiving immediate attention. He further added that two ministers Sakina Itoo and Javaid Dar besides CM's Advisor, Nasir Aslam Wani have been tasked to review the situation on the ground.

“Following the snowfall in J&K yesterday, particularly in the valley, restoration work is in full swing & being closely monitored. The current electricity load being drawn in the valley is 1200 MW & this will rise as the day progresses. The current status of our feeders is outlined below. Snow clearance work is proceeding with priority roads receiving immediate attention. Two ministers, Sakina Itoo & Javaid Dar along with advisor Nasir Sogami will be moving around the districts to review the situation on the ground,” Omar wrote in the post.

Advisory

Authorities have issued an advisory for commuters and travelers in light of recent snowfall. Roads in higher reaches may remain slippery on January 6, temporarily affecting surface transportation, officials said.

Traffic

The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, which is the only connecting link between Kashmir and the rest of the country, was reopened for traffic on Monday after a brief closure. The traffic police department however advised travelers on the Srinagar Jammu National Highway (NH-44) to adhere to lane discipline and avoid overtaking to prevent congestion. “Passengers are urged to travel during daylight hours and avoid unnecessary halts between Ramban and Banihal due to potential landslides or shooting stones,” a traffic police spokesperson said.

The Mughal Road, which connects south Kashmir with Poonch-Rajouri districts of Jammu; and Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri Road besides Bhaderwah-Chamba and Sinthan Road remain closed for traffic due to bad weather.

Weather Forecast

Additionally, weather officials have forecasted an isolated cold wave and shallow to moderate fog over the plains of Jammu and Kashmir between January 7 and 10, urging travelers and tourists to follow administrative and traffic advisories for safe journeys.