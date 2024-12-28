Snowfall Brings Life To A Standstill In Kashmir, Disrupting Transport, Power And Services

Srinagar: While Kashmir witnessed its first major snowfall of the season, life across the valley came to a grinding halt. The heavy snowfall disrupted transport, grounded flights, suspended train services and left many areas without power. While the snowfall turned Kashmir into Winter Wonderland and provided respite from the biting cold wave but its intensity took everyone by surprise.
The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, a crucial lifeline for the region, remained closed for the second consecutive day. Only stranded vehicles were allowed to proceed toward Ramban. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Traffic Suleman Choudhary said that over 1,300 heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) were stuck on the highway, with 465 vehicles stranded in the Qazigund section alone. Traffic remained suspended as snow accumulated on roads making the conditions slippery.
In Kashmir, air traffic was also badly impacted. Due to bad weather and poor visibility at the airport, all 70 scheduled flights to and from Srinagar have been cancelled, according to Javed Anjum, director of Srinagar Airport. For information on refunds or rescheduling, travellers were advised to keep in contact with the airlines.
Meanwhile, the train services between Banihal and Baramulla too remained suspended today. According to officials, the service is expected to resume tomorrow from Baramulla. Adding to the chaos, Srinagar's Smart City buses were forced to halt operations. Power outages at the Pantha Chowk charging station rendered the buses immobile, stranding commuters. While limited services resumed in the evening after some buses were charged, the disruption highlighted vulnerabilities in the city's modern transport infrastructure.
“We depend on these buses for daily travel, but heavy snowfall often disrupts their operations, defeating the purpose of modernization,” lamented a Lal Chowk resident.
An official from Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL) explained, “Charging these buses requires stable electricity, which wasn’t available during the snowfall. Services were partially restored later in the day, and we’re optimistic about full operations resuming tomorrow if power stabilises.”
The region recorded significant snowfall. Srinagar saw 8 inches of snow, while South Kashmir areas, including Anantnag, Shopian, and Pulwama, reported 1 to 3 feet. Popular tourist destinations like Gulmarg and Pahalgam recorded 1 foot 3 inches and 18 inches, respectively. In North Kashmir, snowfall ranged from 2 to 9 inches, while parts of Jammu Division, such as Kishtwar and Rajouri, received between 4 and 10 inches.
The Meteorological Department has predicted dry weather until December 31, but light to moderate snowfall is expected between January 3 and 6. Travellers and tourists have been urged to follow advisories for safety. Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, a senior meteorologist, acknowledged that the snowfall's intensity had been underestimated by forecasting models. “This underlines the urgent need for better forecasting tools and technology,” he said.
Meanwhile, efforts to restore essential services gained momentum. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced on X that 90% of faulty power feeders had been fixed. Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL) assured that most remaining issues would be resolved by Saturday evening.