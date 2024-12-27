Snowfall Breaks Dry Spell In Kashmir Disrupting Traffic And Flights

Srinagar witnesses its first snowfall of the season on Friday ending a prolonged dry spell and bringing a significant drop in temperatures.

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital Srinagar witnessed its first snowfall of the season on Friday, ending a prolonged dry spell and bringing a significant drop in temperatures. The snowfall, triggered by a fresh Western Disturbance, disrupted air and road traffic, prompting authorities to issue advisories and mobilize resources to address weather-related challenges.

The Meteorological Department reported moderate snowfall across southern and central Kashmir, including Srinagar, where two inches of snow were recorded. Peer Ki Gali, Sinthan Top, and Baltal witnessed the heaviest accumulation, with 10-12 inches of snow. Other areas, such as Chiranbal in Kulgam, recorded 8 inches, while Qazigund and Anantnag saw 5 inches each. Snowfall also blanketed parts of Doda, Ramban, and Kishtwar in Jammu, with rain lashing the plains.

According to the officials, six flights were cancelled at Srinagar International Airport due to poor visibility. Several major roads, including the Srinagar-Jammu Highway, Mughal Road, and the Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri (SSG) Road, were closed as a precautionary measure. An official stated that snow clearance operations were underway on key routes, including Sinthan Pass, Gurez, and Zojila.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police issued advisories urging motorists to exercise caution. Only light vehicles with anti-skid chains are permitted on hilly routes, while heavy vehicles and buses are restricted. Tourist vehicles are allowed to operate between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., with snow-clearing and salt-sprinkling measures implemented to ensure safer travel.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri assured the public that adequate arrangements had been made. “All Deputy Commissioners and Heads of Departments have been directed to keep men and machinery ready,” he said. Snow clearance machines were deployed, and efforts were made to maintain essential services.

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Commissioner Dr Owais Ahmad reviewed snow preparedness at Ghanta Ghar Lal Chowk. "The snowfall is manageable so far, and our teams are ready to respond as needed," he said, adding that 120 dewatering pumps were operational to prevent waterlogging.

The University of Kashmir postponed all examinations scheduled for December 28, citing inclement weather. A communiqué stated that revised dates would be announced later. The university had earlier declared a winter break from January 1 to February 23, with departmental offices remaining functional for administrative and examination purposes.

Director of the Meteorological Department, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, predicted light snowfall and rain to continue until Saturday, with dry weather expected from December 29 to 31. He also forecast cloudy conditions with chances of light snow at isolated locations from January 1 to 5.