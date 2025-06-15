Sneaked Into India Decade Ago, 22 Rohingyas Nabbed In Bengal Before Escaping To Bangladesh

Baduria: In a situation where Bengal politics is in crescendo over the infiltration issue, the police have achieved a breakthrough. A total of 22 Rohingya infiltrators have been arrested from the India-Bangladesh border area in Baduria of the North 24 Parganas. Police sources said among the arrested, 11 are adults and the remaining 11 are children.

It is learnt that all of them were hiding in an under-construction building in Lavanga village of Baduria. As soon as the first light of morning broke on Friday, the villagers noticed an unknown face in the area. They immediately informed the Baduria Police, which reached the spot and surrounded the under-construction house. Initially, the Rohingya infiltrators were kept under surveillance in the spot, and were arrested after being taken to the police station for questioning.

In the initial investigation, the police found that they had gathered in the under-construction house to cross the border and return to the Rohingya camp in Bangladesh. However, the investigators are verifying the veracity of this. Police sources said the arrested Rohingyas will be questioned further.

It is worth noting that the distance between Lavanga village and the India-Bangladesh border is five kilometres. As a result, the residents are quite worried about the gathering of so many Rohingya infiltrators at once. They have raised questions about the internal security, and some have also raised concerns about the role of the BSF, tasked with guarding the border.

How were so many Rohingya infiltrators found in the village on the India-Bangladesh border? How long have they been living in India? Sensational information has come to light while searching for these answers. Talking to some of the Rohingya infiltrators, it was learnt that they are all residents of Myanmar, from where they first entered Bangladesh and started living in the Rohingya camp. Then they crossed the border into India with the help of smugglers and headed straight to Hyderabad.

They have been living in Hyderabad for a decade, and some had even set up camp there to live with their wives and children, while others set up camps to house all family members. Some of the infiltrators had also found some odd jobs there. According to sources, these 22 Rohingya infiltrators fled Hyderabad as soon as the nationwide crackdown on illegal Bangladeshis began.]

They first entered Bengal by a train to Basirhat in the North 24 Parganas, and they took shelter at a place. Realising the imminent danger of being recognised, they all left. They came in three autorickshaws late on Thursday night and took shelter in Lavanga when the incident came to light.

Antu Khan, a resident, said, "The under-construction house where the Rohingya infiltrators were hiding belongs to Jahangir. I heard that they all came here in the dark of night in autorickshaws. After talking, I found out that they are all residents of Myanmar and were planning to return to Bangladesh through brokers. None of them can speak Bengali, and they communicate in either Burmese or Hindi. We are quite worried and anxious. If the internal security is disrupted like this, then it is quite worrisome."

"None of the Rohingyas have any valid documents. Efforts are being made to interrogate them to find out through whom and how they entered India. The whole thing is being investigated," Basirhat Police District superintendent Hossain Mehdi Rahman said.