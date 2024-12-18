Snatcher Lands In Police Net In Delhi, AI Tech Helps Reveal Identity

New Delhi: Artificial Intelligence-based face recognition system helped Delhi Police identify a snatcher arrested from the Kashmere Gate area in north Delhi, officials said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Tofik (22), was previously involved in two cases of theft and snatching, police said.

On December 16, a patrolling team from the Kashmere Gate police station apprehended a man from near the GPO. During the search, police found a mobile phone in his possession for which he couldn't provide any proof of ownership. He also claimed to be a minor, police said.

Shortly after this, a PCR call was received in which the caller claimed his mobile phone was snatched while he was boarding a bus. Later it was confirmed that the seized mobile phone belonged to the complainant, they said.

To verify his identity, police used an AI-based face recognition system, which identified the accused as Tofik. It was also revealed that Toufik had been previously involved in two criminal cases registered at Mandawali and Bara Hindu Rao police stations.