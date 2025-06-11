Snana Yatra 2025: Lakhs Of Devotees Throng Puri To Witness The Divine Bathing Ceremony

Puri: The famous Snana Yatra, also known as the Dev Snana Purnima, is one of the greatest and most holy festivals in the Hindu calendar. Celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Jyeshtha, which usually falls in June or July, it marks the sacred bathing ceremony of Lord Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra, along with the divine Sudarshana Chakra. It is also considered the birthday of Lord Jagannath.

Lakhs of devotees, including Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and other dignitaries, gathered here on Wednesday to witness the ceremonial bathing rituals, held in an open pandal on the premises of the 12th-century temple.

The idols of the triumvirate are brought out of the sanctum sanctorum and placed on the Snana Mandap, a specially decorated platform for divine bathing. Here, they are ceremonially bathed with 108 pots of consecrated water fetched from the golden well (Suna Kua) located within the premises of the Jagannath Dham in Odisha's Puri.

Soon after, Puri's titular king, Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb, would perform ceremonial sweeping of the 'Snana Mandap' around 3.30 pm.

"Today, on the occasion of the holy Devsnan Purnima, I had darshan of Chaturdhamurti from the Sannunvedi and sought blessings for the welfare of the state and its people and for building a developed Odisha. May everyone's life be happy and prosperous by the grace of the Lord. #SnanaPurnima2025," Majhi posted on X.

After the bath, the deities are dressed in elephantine attire (Hati Besha), symbolising their divine and majestic forms. This is a rare and captivating sight for thousands of devotees who gather to witness this grand occasion, as it is one of the rare rituals when non-Hindus and those outside the temple premises can catch a glimpse of the deities. Immersed in devotion, a pool of devotees throngs the pilgrim city to witness the divine bathing rituals of the Holy Trinity.

"Shree Sudarshan was first brought out of the shrine and taken to the bathing altar at 5.45 am. After that, idols of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath were taken to the bathing altar," an official said. The 'Pahandi ritual' was completed by 8.55 am, he said.

Accompanied by Puri MP Sambit Patra, CM Majhi entered the temple through the 'Uttara Dwara' (northern gate) and witnessed the morning prayers and the ceremonial procession of the deities, another official said.

The idols of Lord Balabhadra, goddess Subhadra and Lord Jagannath are placed on the golden well. (ETV Bharat)

'Sahan Mela’ or public darshan will be allowed from 7.30 pm, the temple calendar said. The deities will be taken to the 12th-century shrine and remain in 'Anasara Ghar' (isolation room) for 14 days as they fall ill after the bath.

The temple 'Baidya' (physician) would treat them with herbal medicines, and public 'darshan' of the deities will remain closed till 'Nabajouban darshan' on June 26, a day before the annual Rath Yatra on June 27.