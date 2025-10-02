ETV Bharat / bharat

Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Seeks President Murmu’s Intervention For His Release

Leh: Sonam Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, on Wednesday reached out to President Droupadi Murmu to seek her intervention for the release of the climate activist, who has been lodged in Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan since being taken into custody following the September 24 violent clashes in Ladakh.

In a three-page letter addressed to the president, Wangchuk’s wife alleged a "witch-hunt" against her husband for espousing the cause of the people over the past four years and said she is completely unaware of her husband's condition.

“We request an unconditional release of Wangchuk, a person who can never be a threat to anyone, let alone his Nation. He has dedicated his life to serving the brave sons of soil of Ladakh and stands in solidarity with the Indian Army in defence of our great nation,” Angmo said in the representation forwarded through the deputy commissioner, Leh.

Wangchuk was detained under the National Security Act on September 26, two days after violent clashes in Leh town left four persons dead and scores of others injured. The violence broke out during the protests in support of the demands, including statehood for Ladakh and the region's inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

She termed Wangchuk's detention as "illegal" and said she was informed of this by a station house officer. “I was also told the officer would explain to me my legal rights. Even that has not been done till today. I am shocked and devastated,” she said, adding that while being taken away, he was not even allowed to take his clothes. '