Snakebite Now A Notifiable Disease In Tamil Nadu

Venom of a snake being captured in Tamil Nadu ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has declared snakebite as a notifiable disease under the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act of 1939.

Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department, Government of Tamil Nadu posted on her X handle, "The Government of Tamil Nadu has declared snakebite a “Notifiable Disease” under the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act of 1939. Effective from November 6, 2024, all hospitals including private must report snakebite cases to improve data collection and resource allocation."

The senior IAS officer said that the move by the government aims to enhance treatment for cases of snakebites.