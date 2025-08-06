Snake Venom Case: SC Puts On Trial Court Proceedings Against Youtuber Elvish Yadav

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday put on hold the trial court proceedings against YouTuber Elvish Yadav in the snake venom case. The matter came up before a bench comprising justices M M Sundresh and Joymalya Bagchi. The bench issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and the complainant, Gaurav Gupt, on the plea filed by Yadav. The YouTuber had moved the apex court against the chargesheet and criminal proceedings against him in the case.

The counsel representing Yadav requested an interim stay in the meantime after contending that the NDPS case is not made out against Yadav and there is non-compliance with statutory provisions. The chargesheet alleges consumption of snake venom as a recreational drug at "rave" parties by people, including foreigners. The bench decided to put on hold the trial court proceedings while hearing an appeal filed by Yadav against the Allahabad High Court order, which dismissed his plea.

In March last year, Yadav was arrested by Noida police in connection with the case. In the high court, Yadav's counsel had argued that no snakes, narcotic or psychotropic substances were recovered from him, aside from the fact that no causal link was established between the applicant and the co-accused. The counsel had argued that the informant was no longer an animal welfare officer, but he filed the FIR showing himself to be one.

