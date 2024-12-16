Students Faint After Gas Leak In Coaching Institute In Jaipur

Jaipur: A case of students suddenly fainting in a private coaching institute in the Mahesh Nagar Police Station area of Jaipur came to light. On Sunday evening, several students began feeling breathless inside the classroom. They were hurriedly admitted to a hospital. Reports suggest that the smell of gas emanating from the air conditioner in the classroom caused the students to faint.

Fortunately, the condition of all the affected students is improving. Doctors explain that the respiratory system is highly sensitive to various gases, and when harmful gases or dust particles enter the body, it can lead to bronchospasm. This condition causes the muscles in the airway of the lungs to tighten suddenly, resulting in difficulty breathing and a reduction in the amount of oxygen the body receives.

Dr Ajit Singh, a senior specialist in respiratory diseases at SMS Medical College, explains that when harmful gases directly enter the respiratory system, they can quickly reach the brain through the bloodstream. Bronchospasm is a frightening condition where it feels like you are not getting enough air. For someone, who has never experienced it before, the first instance can be particularly terrifying. Symptoms include chest pain, difficulty breathing and a feeling of panic.

Dr Singh advises that if someone is experiencing bronchospasm, they should be immediately moved away from the source of the gas. Continuous monitoring of their health is essential and they should be taken to the hospital for treatment without delay, as the condition can worsen if not addressed promptly.