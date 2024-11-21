ETV Bharat / bharat

Smriti Irani Embarks On Four-Nation Tour To Promote Book On PM Modi

Former Union minister Smriti has embarked on four-nation tour which began on November 20 to promote the latest book 'MODIALOGUE – Conversations for Viksit Bharat'.

New Delhi: Former Union minister Smriti Irani has embarked on a four-nation tour to promote the latest book 'MODIALOGUE – Conversations for a Viksit Bharat'. The tour, which began on November 20, aims to connect Irani with Indian diaspora communities in the Middle East, Oman and the UK. "On the move again, embarking on an exciting 4-nation book tour! Looking forward to connecting with the vibrant Indian diaspora, celebrating India’s immense potential, and engaging in meaningful conversations.

This journey is not just about a book; it's about storytelling, heritage, and aspirations that unite us. "Stay tuned as I share glimpses of this incredible adventure with all of you!" Irani said in a post on social media. The book, authored by Dr Ashwin Fernandes, delves into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance philosophy, focusing on his vision for a developed India. According to the schedule, the first leg of the tour saw Irani in Kuwait followed by Dubai. She would then visit Oman and finally the UK.

