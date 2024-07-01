Smart Meter Scare Grips Bihar: Labourer Gets Rs 31 Lakh Bill, Barber Rs 27 Lakh, Tea Vendor Rs 36 lakh

Muzaffarpur: Electricity bills are giving 'current shocks' to the people in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. Low volume consumers like labourers, tea vendors and salon operators here have been slapped with power bills worth lakhs of rupees. At Katra block, even after the installation of smart meters, the problems of consumers are not reducing.

Kameshwar Sah, a resident of Baraitha of Basghatta Panchayat of the Katra block, is a tea vendor. He is somehow managing to support his family by running the tea shop in a hut. However, the electricity department has served on him an electricity bill of Rs 36,92,329.

4 Lakh Units: Kameshwar Sah was shocked on seeing the bill. In the month of June, the bill recorded a consumption of 4,63,867 units at his house for which, he was slapped with an electricity bill of Rs 36,92,329.

Tea vendor Kameshwar Sah said that he is 80 years old. He is mentally disturbed to see such a huge bill. He has been visiting PSS and other electricity offices for the last several days. He says that there are just two bulbs and a fan in his hut. From June 2023 to April 2024, electricity bills of 65, 49, 71, 63, 60, 39, 32, 17, 16, 20 and 39 units respectively came. He paid it from time to time.

"After the smart meter was installed, the electricity department showed consumption of 4,63,867 units in the month of June and made a bill of 36,92,329. After the state government's grant, I am asked to pay Rs. 15,43,431. I am unable to deposit such a huge amount." - Kameshwar Sah, tea vendor.

Electricity Department: After the matter came to light, the electricity department also declared this bill wrong. The department has said that it will investigate and make corrections. Kameshwar Sah reached Bakuchi PSS on Saturday and complained to the JE about the high bill. In-charge Electrical Executive Engineer Poorvi Kishore Kumar said that the electricity bill is completely wrong. There was a technical error and the bill will be corrected.

Rs 31 Lakh Bill: The second case is of Pier in Bandra block of the district. Where the victim had installed a meter two months ago. Two bulbs and a fan run in the house. He has been handed a bill of Rs 31 lakh. Labourer Shubhlal Sahni said, "The electricity connection in my house is in the name of my wife Phula Devi. I have been sent an electricity bill of Rs 31 lakh, about two months ago a smart electricity meter was installed by the department. For a few days after this, electricity was supplied to my house but a few days ago the supply was stopped."

Abhishek Ranjan, Junior Electrical Engineer of the Electricity Department, said that a complaint of irregularity has been received. A written application has been sought from the labourer. This matter is being investigated. Information is also being taken from the meter reader in this matter. Sometimes there is a problem in the electricity meter, everything will be rectified after investigation.

Salon Owner: The third case is from Faridpur of Meenapur block. Where the electricity department has sent a bill of Rs 27,10,618 to salon operator Vinay Kumar. He has informed the electricity department officials about the entire situation by giving a written application three days ago. The JE has assured to make corrections.

"After meeting the officer at the electricity office for two days, I was asked to go to Ramdayalu office. I applied there on 27th June, but the electricity is still cut off. My whole family is dependent on the income from the salon. The normal electricity bill used to be between Rs 200 to Rs 500 every month." - Vinay Kumar, a barber.