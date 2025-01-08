ETV Bharat / bharat

Smart Gardening: Burdwan Man Waters Plants Through Apps

Burdwan: Sanat Singha of Purba Bardhaman has a fix for rooftop gardeners who struggle to water the plants amid their routines. He has set up a smart garden where watering is done through mobile applications and Wi-Fi. This unique set-up arouses curiosity as smart gardens are not something we usually come across.

Sigha, office superintendent of the College of Agriculture under the Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswavidyalaya (BCKV), is a resident of Jhapantala of the city who explained the concept of this novel gardening technique. He said the watering of plants is done through dedicated pipelines which can be controlled both through mechanical switches and mobile applications. People from home and abroad can control it to provide the daily dosage of water to the plants.

"We often face problems with gardens when travelling. We tell neighbours to take care of the plants but they often forget about it amid other engagements. This negligence leads to drying up of plants, spoiling our mood during tours," Singha said.

"After I shared the issue with a techie friend, he advised me to set up Wi-Fi to control it through the app. Each tub is connected to a pipeline which sprinkles waters," he added.