Smaller Partners Put A Spanner In NDA Seat Sharing Talks For Bihar Assembly Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off the Amrit Bharat Express and Namo Bharat Rapid Rail during the National Panchayati Raj Day programme as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, alias Lallan Singh, and Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan look on in Madhubani, Bihar ( File/IANS )

Patna: The junior partners in the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar – Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) or LJP(R) president Chirag Paswan and Hindustani Awam Morcha Secular (HAMS) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi – resorted to poetry on Wednesday to throw spanners in the ongoing seat-sharing talks for the upcoming Assembly elections. Both are Union ministers driving a hard bargain for a better deal.

While Chirag opened a virtual battlefront on Wednesday by posting a cryptic verse about fighting and not tolerating atrocities on social media platform X, Manjhi quoted lines from eminent poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar’s classic ‘Rashmirathi’ to demand a fare share of seats with a threat of not contesting the polls if it was not met.

“Papa used to always say – zurm karo mat, zurm saho mat. Jeena hai to marna seekho, kadam-kadam par ladna seekho. (Do not indulge in crime or atrocities, do not tolerate them. Learn to die if you want to live, learn to fight at every step),” Chirag said in his post, attaching a photograph of his father, former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan with it.

Incidentally, the post coincided with Ram Vilas’ fifth death anniversary. He had died just before the 2020 Assembly polls.

Asked about the verse posted by him and the message he wanted to give, Chirag said: “Its meaning is completely clear. My leader (Ram Vilas) used to say it from the dais at public meetings and in his speeches in the Parliament. He used to repeat it continuously among the people.”

Asserting that the lines of poetry have always inspired him and lent strength whenever he passed through the difficult phases in life, the LJP(R) leader added that he would not have been able to come out of the adverse circumstances without fighting.

“You all might be trying to derive several political meanings out of the verse. But my father’s power, which has given me courage in difficult times, matters more for me than its political meaning,” he told media persons without elaborating whether he was still passing through the difficult times, or wanted to point towards difficulties in the seat-sharing process.

Earlier in the morning, the Union minister posted a long message remembering his father and telling that he was determined to implement the vision of ‘Bihar first, Bihari first’ as shown by him.

“The mega festival of democracy is starting in Bihar. The forthcoming polls are an opportunity to fulfill your resolves, give a new direction to the state, and make the dreams of every Bihari come true. I am fully determined to take ahead the caravan of the LJP(R) created by you. It is the dream of every worker and official of the party to fulfill your vision,” Chirag added in the post.

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chief Chirag Paswan pays homage to party founder and his father Ram Vilas Paswan on his death anniversary, in Patna, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025. (PTI)

Later in the day, Chirag left for Shaharbanni – the native village of Ram Vilas in Alauli Khagaria district – along with other members of his family, to pay him floral tributes on the occasion.

“The talks on seat-sharing are still in the preliminary stages. The negotiations are going on smoothly. Nothing is final as of now. We have no resentment with anybody. We are moving with the vision of Bihar first, Bihari first is our aim,” Chirag said at Shaharbanni.

This time the NDA partners, especially the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United (JDU), have agreed to having the number of Lok Sabha seats they contested in the 2024 general elections, as the rudimentary basis for the distribution of Assembly seats. They will also consider the number of MLAs among the partners to make it more balanced.