Smaller Partners Put A Spanner In NDA Seat Sharing Talks For Bihar Assembly Polls
While LJP(R) president Chirag Paswan has asserted 'Bihar first, Bihari first' stand, HAMS Jitan Ram Manjhi has demanded 25 seats from the alliance.
By Dev Raj
Published : October 8, 2025 at 4:30 PM IST
Patna: The junior partners in the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar – Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) or LJP(R) president Chirag Paswan and Hindustani Awam Morcha Secular (HAMS) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi – resorted to poetry on Wednesday to throw spanners in the ongoing seat-sharing talks for the upcoming Assembly elections. Both are Union ministers driving a hard bargain for a better deal.
While Chirag opened a virtual battlefront on Wednesday by posting a cryptic verse about fighting and not tolerating atrocities on social media platform X, Manjhi quoted lines from eminent poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar’s classic ‘Rashmirathi’ to demand a fare share of seats with a threat of not contesting the polls if it was not met.
“Papa used to always say – zurm karo mat, zurm saho mat. Jeena hai to marna seekho, kadam-kadam par ladna seekho. (Do not indulge in crime or atrocities, do not tolerate them. Learn to die if you want to live, learn to fight at every step),” Chirag said in his post, attaching a photograph of his father, former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan with it.
Incidentally, the post coincided with Ram Vilas’ fifth death anniversary. He had died just before the 2020 Assembly polls.
Asked about the verse posted by him and the message he wanted to give, Chirag said: “Its meaning is completely clear. My leader (Ram Vilas) used to say it from the dais at public meetings and in his speeches in the Parliament. He used to repeat it continuously among the people.”
Asserting that the lines of poetry have always inspired him and lent strength whenever he passed through the difficult phases in life, the LJP(R) leader added that he would not have been able to come out of the adverse circumstances without fighting.
“You all might be trying to derive several political meanings out of the verse. But my father’s power, which has given me courage in difficult times, matters more for me than its political meaning,” he told media persons without elaborating whether he was still passing through the difficult times, or wanted to point towards difficulties in the seat-sharing process.
Earlier in the morning, the Union minister posted a long message remembering his father and telling that he was determined to implement the vision of ‘Bihar first, Bihari first’ as shown by him.
“The mega festival of democracy is starting in Bihar. The forthcoming polls are an opportunity to fulfill your resolves, give a new direction to the state, and make the dreams of every Bihari come true. I am fully determined to take ahead the caravan of the LJP(R) created by you. It is the dream of every worker and official of the party to fulfill your vision,” Chirag added in the post.
Later in the day, Chirag left for Shaharbanni – the native village of Ram Vilas in Alauli Khagaria district – along with other members of his family, to pay him floral tributes on the occasion.
“The talks on seat-sharing are still in the preliminary stages. The negotiations are going on smoothly. Nothing is final as of now. We have no resentment with anybody. We are moving with the vision of Bihar first, Bihari first is our aim,” Chirag said at Shaharbanni.
This time the NDA partners, especially the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United (JDU), have agreed to having the number of Lok Sabha seats they contested in the 2024 general elections, as the rudimentary basis for the distribution of Assembly seats. They will also consider the number of MLAs among the partners to make it more balanced.
Going by the rough formula, the JDU, which wants to retain its ‘big brother’ status, could contest around 101 to 102 seats, while the BJP could fight on 100 to 101 seats. Leaving the rest around 40 seats to be divided among LJP(R), HAMS and Rajya Sabha member Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM). The Bihar Legislative Assembly has 243 seats.
The LJP(R) had contested five Lok Sabha seats in Bihar as a part of the NDA and had won all of them. Since each Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar has around six Assembly seats on an average, the party is demanding 35 seats. It wants a bit more, including a Rajya Sabha seat, as a bonus for having a 100 percent strike rate in the Parliamentary polls.
Meanwhile, the LJP(R) rejected the numbers as mere speculations and pointed out that the negotiations on seats have just begun. It said that the next round of meeting would be held on Thursday.
“The first formal sitting for seat distribution negotiation was held on Tuesday. Today our leader Chirag ji has gone to his native place in Khagaria to observe the death anniversary of our supreme leader Ram Vilas ji. The next round of meeting on seat-sharing will be on Thursday,” LJP(R) Bihar unit vice-president Ashraf Ansari told ETV Bharat.
Ansari added that all the numbers doing the rounds in the political circles were mere speculations and could be designed to spread confusion or misinformation.
Manjhi’s HAMS has demanded 25 Assembly seats to contest, while the RLM is also seeking around 10 seats for itself.
However, showing the willingness to scale down on the demand, 81-year-old Manjhi posted a verse from ‘Rashmirathi’ (which is based on the life of the Mahabharata warrior Karna) on X, to indicate that he could be satisfied with 15 seats.
“Ho nyay agar to aadha do, yadi usme bhi koi badha ho, to de do keval 15 gram, rakho apni dharti tamaam, HAM wahi khushi se khaayenge, parijan pe asi na uthaayenge.(If you do justice, give us half. But if there is any difficulty, give us just 15 villages and keep the rest of the land. We will survive happily and will not draw swords on our relatives),” Manjhi quoted.
Interestingly, though the Union minister quoted the entire verse in Devanagari script, he put the word HAM in Roman as it indicates the acronym of his party. The abbreviation stands for ‘we’ in Hindi.
Taking the appeal for 15 seats further, Manjhi also hardened his stand by asserting that his party will not contest polls if the demand was not met. He has also convened a meeting of HAMS board in Patna on Friday (October 10) to discuss the issue.
Talking to reporters subsequent to his post on X, Manjhi said: “We are asking the NDA leaders to stop us from getting insulted. We are not a recognised political party in the state. If we contest on 15 seats, we will win eight or nine of them and will get the status of a state party.”
Speaking further, Manjhi said that he felt insulted when the Election Commission did not provide electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) because HAMS was not a recognised state party. Later on, it was not invited when the chief election commissioner visited Patna and met all the recognised national and state political parties.
In a swipe at Chirag, the HAMS leader said: “Those who do not have a single MLA are considering themselves as big leaders. We have four MLAs and an MLC. I request and pray, and it is also the duty of the NDA to ensure that I am not insulted. We contested on seven Assembly seats in 2020 and won four. Our scoring rate was 60 percent.”
However, Manjhi said that there was no question of parting ways from the NDA, but would work for it because it loved Prime Minister Narendra Modi and followed his instructions.
While Chirag and his party claim to represent the Dusadh or Paswan, which is a Dalit caste and account for 5.31 percent of the 13.07 crore population of Bihar, Manjhi and his party champion themselves to represent the Musahar (rat eater) caste, which is considered as among the most downtrodden among the Dalits, and is around 3 percent of the state’s population.
Both the leaders are vying to create a bigger political space for their parties in Bihar, especially given the fact that the state is staring into an overall leadership vacuum in the coming years.
In the 2020 Assembly polls, the JDU had contested 115, BJP 110, Vikassheel Insan Party or VIP (then with the NDA) 11, and HAMS on seven seats. The then LJP, which had rebelled against Nitish, contested on 134 seats separately in a bid to harm the JDU, and is still considered as a reason for the latter slipping to the third position in the state with just 43 seats.
The VIP is currently with the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), also known as Mahagathbandhan in the state, while the LJP(R) mended fences with the NDA.
