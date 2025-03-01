Small Traders In Jabalpur Market In A Soup Over Shortage Of Rs 5 Coins

Jabalpur: Taking the oppotunity of the shortage of Rs 5 coins in the markets of Jabalpur, black markerters are hoarding and selling them to the small traders at exorbitant prices, palcing the former in a soup.

Bank officials admittade the shortage of coins in supply from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which has exacerbated the situation.

Savitri Sangwan, a daity trader, has been upset with the situation as her business runs mostly on retail money. The dearth of Rs 5 coin is making it difficult for her as no customer wants to accept the change of Rs 5 in the forms of Rs 1 or 2 coins.

"When I asked for Rs 5 coin from the bank, it also falied to give me. Amid the souring demand for the specific coin, illegal traders care charging 5 to 10 per cent extra. At the same time, there are some people who buy coins by paying more money, which is making the sitution worse," Snagwan said.

Another small scale trader Gautam Singhai, a pharmacy owner, faces similar situation."I am being forced to give cholcolates to customers in place of change as no Rs 5 coins are available in the market," he said.

There is another side of the situation as the coins are being melted to produce blades. Videos of such manufacturings are doing rounds on social media.

The onus is on the RBI to decide how much money should circulate in the market as it supplies currencies to the banks from time to time. "It is true that the RBI has not supplied coins for many days. Earlier, Rs 5 coins came to Jabalpur during Diwali and their supply was also very low. Therefore, if there are less Rs 5 coins in the market, then one of the major reasons for this is low supply," the manager of SBI said.

Bankers say both black marketing and melting the coins for other purposes is illegal and can attract legal actions against the offenders.

Given the siuation, online mode of payment has come as a saviour to both buyers and sellers as until the supply line stabilises, it will take longer to being normlacy in the availability of Rs 5 coins.