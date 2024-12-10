Former Karnataka CM Krishna's Last Rites To Be Performed On Wednesday With Full State Honours

Mandya: Former Chief Minister SM Krishna’s last rites will be conducted on Wednesday with full state honours at his native village Somanahalli in Mandya district. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar visited Somanahalli to oversee the funeral preparations.

In a media briefing, DCM Shivakumar shared, "The public can pay their last respects at Krishna's residence in Sadashivanagar until 8 am tomorrow. The mortal remains will then be taken to Somanahalli, with 15 minutes allocated for final respects at Kengeri, Bidadi, Ramanagara, and Channapatna. From 10 am to 3 pm, people can offer their last respects in Somanahalli."

He further confirmed that Krishna’s last rites will be performed at 3 pm with full state honours, in line with the Vokkaliga tradition. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, along with all ministers and party MLAs, will be present. The presence of Central leaders remains uncertain. A state holiday has been declared for tomorrow, and condolences have been expressed in both legislative sessions. A three-day mourning period has also been declared across the state.

Read more: Former Karnataka CM S M Krishna Passes Away At 92, PM Modi Offers Condolences, Calls Him 'Prolific Leader And Thinker'