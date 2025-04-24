ETV Bharat / bharat

Slogans, Songs And Solidarity: Explosive Presidential Debate Sets JNU Abuzz Ahead of Polls

New Delhi: The air at Jawaharlal Nehru University crackled with energy as drums rolled, slogans roared, and flags fluttered during the presidential debate for the JNU Students' Union elections -- a spectacle that blended political theatre with passionate student activism.

From cries of "Kashmir hamara hai" and "Hindu lives matter" by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) to chants of "Azadi" and the sight of a Palestinian flag by the All India Students Association (AISA) in solidarity, the amphitheatre turned into a mini-parliament of India's most politically conscious campus.

Every inch of the venue told a story. Handwritten posters demanded answers, "Where is our hostel?" asked one. Some bore portraits of Jawaharlal Nehru, faded but firm, peeking from the crowd as reminders of the university's roots.

The Election Committee frequently had to intervene as the deafening clash of dhaplis, drums, and chants drowned out the microphones.

The debate began at 11:30 pm on Wednesday and stretched into the early hours of Thursday, concluding around 4 am. All 13 candidates were allotted 10 minutes each to present their views, turning the campus amphitheatre into a charged arena of ideological face-offs and political expression.

Before the speeches commenced, a two-minute silence was observed in memory of the 26 people killed in the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir -- a sombre moment that briefly cut through the intense atmosphere of the night.

ABVP's presidential candidate Shikha Swaraj electrified the crowd with fire of her own, invoking the recent Pahalgam terror attack. "To those who say terrorism has no religion, were the victims not asked their faith before being killed?" she asked. "The Left has failed JNU. It's time ABVP showed how to truly fight for student rights."

"Andhera hai, raat hai, ye laal andhera chhatega aur is JNU campus mein Akhil Bhaarateey Vidyaarthee Parishad ka sooraj ugega," Swaraj added.

AISA's Nitish Kumar issued a sharp rebuttal of alleged election manipulation.