Slight Cold Respite In Kashmir Amid Foggy Morning; Gulmarg, Sonmarg Freeze

Srinagar: Cold conditions saw slight respite in Kashmir amid a foggy morning with the weather expected to stay dry in the coming days. Srinagar, which saw the record-breaking bone-chilling cold nights last month, saw respite in cold with the minimum temperature hovering around 0.9 degrees Celsius.

The city witnessed freezing temperatures leaving water bodies including Dal Lake and water pipes frozen. But the improvement in mercury followed the fresh snow across the Valley a day before yesterday. However, according to meteorological centre in Srinagar, the high altitude places like Gulmarg and Sonamarg continued to experience freezing temperatures.

Gulmarg, which is the key winter destination brimming and known as skiers' paradise for its powdery snow and alpines, froze at minus 6.6. Sonamarg falling along the Srinagar-Leh highway was the coldest place at minus 11.4. Similarly, another tourist destination Pahalgam witnessed minus 7.8 degrees Celsius.

The weather centre has predicted dry weather with light rain and snow at a few isolated places between January 11 and 12. Given the freezing temperatures, the MeT predicted slippery roads advising tourists and travellers to follow administration and Traffic advisories. "Isolated cold wave & possibility of shallow/moderate fog over plains of KMR & JMU during 7-10 January," it added.