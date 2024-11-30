Slight Relief From Cold As Mercury Rises Few Notches In Kashmir; Ladakh Continues To Freeze

Srinagar: The Meteorological Department (MeT) in Srinagar has forecast two back-to-back feeble western disturbances over Jammu and Kashmir, likely to bring light rain and snow over the next three days.
“Very light snow is possible at higher reaches,” a MeT official said. He added that a major improvement in night temperatures is expected over plains due to cloudy weather.
Night temperature across Kashmir
Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 1°C, while famous tourist spot Pahalgam reported minus 1.5°C, making it the coldest spot in the Valley. Qazigund registered minus 0.4°C, Kokernag recorded 3.0°C, and Gulmarg logged 0.5°C.
Anantnag recorded minus 1.6°C in south Kashmir, while Kulgam registered 2.2°C. However, in north Kashmir, Kupwara reported a low of 3.4°C, Baramulla 2.8°C, and Bandipora 1.4°C. Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal and Budgam districts recorded 2.1°C and minus 0.1°C, respectively.
Warmer Jammu division
In Jammu division, Katra recorded the highest minimum temperature at 11.6°C, followed by Jammu city at 10.7°C. Batote recorded 6.5°C, Kathua 9.6°C, and Bhaderwah 3.5°C, while Banihal was the coldest in the region at 3.1°C.
Ladakh In Deep Freeze
In the Union Territory of Ladakh, Nyoma remained the coldest at minus 15.4°C, followed by Tangste at minus 10.9°C and Upshi at minus 10.0°C. Drass and Padum recorded minus 9.0°C, while Leh and Kargil registered minus 6.7°C and minus 4.7°C, respectively.
Forecast
Mostly cloudy skies are expected across Jammu and Kashmir today, with a slight chance of light rain over plains and snow over higher elevations during the morning hours.
The MeT predicts mainly dry weather for December 1, with increased chances of light rain and snow on December 2, particularly at higher reaches like Razdan Top, Sadhna Top, Sinthan Top, Peer Ki Gali, and Zojila Pass, where moderate snowfall is anticipated.
December 3 may see light rain and snow in the early hours, followed by an improvement. The period between December 4 and 8 is expected to remain largely dry, with no significant weather events predicted.
Traffic on highways
Due to snowfall at Razdan Top and as a precautionary measure traffic movement on Gurez Bandipora road has been Suspended. Moreover, considering slippery conditions on Sonamarg-Kargil road, traffic shall be allowed only after a green signal from the BEACON authorities.
Traffic plying from both sides on Srinagar Jammu Highway (NH-44). However, Commuters have been advised to follow lane discipline. Moreover, Mughal Road, Bhaderwah-Chamba and Sinthan – Kishtwar roads remain open for vehicular movement.
