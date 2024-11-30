ETV Bharat / bharat

Slight Relief From Cold As Mercury Rises Few Notches In Kashmir; Ladakh Continues To Freeze

Srinagar: The Meteorological Department (MeT) in Srinagar has forecast two back-to-back feeble western disturbances over Jammu and Kashmir, likely to bring light rain and snow over the next three days.

“Very light snow is possible at higher reaches,” a MeT official said. He added that a major improvement in night temperatures is expected over plains due to cloudy weather.

Night temperature across Kashmir

Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 1°C, while famous tourist spot Pahalgam reported minus 1.5°C, making it the coldest spot in the Valley. Qazigund registered minus 0.4°C, Kokernag recorded 3.0°C, and Gulmarg logged 0.5°C.

Anantnag recorded minus 1.6°C in south Kashmir, while Kulgam registered 2.2°C. However, in north Kashmir, Kupwara reported a low of 3.4°C, Baramulla 2.8°C, and Bandipora 1.4°C. Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal and Budgam districts recorded 2.1°C and minus 0.1°C, respectively.

Warmer Jammu division

In Jammu division, Katra recorded the highest minimum temperature at 11.6°C, followed by Jammu city at 10.7°C. Batote recorded 6.5°C, Kathua 9.6°C, and Bhaderwah 3.5°C, while Banihal was the coldest in the region at 3.1°C.

Ladakh In Deep Freeze

In the Union Territory of Ladakh, Nyoma remained the coldest at minus 15.4°C, followed by Tangste at minus 10.9°C and Upshi at minus 10.0°C. Drass and Padum recorded minus 9.0°C, while Leh and Kargil registered minus 6.7°C and minus 4.7°C, respectively.