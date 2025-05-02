Will Spend Our 'Sleepless Nights' In Holding You Accountable: Congress On PM's Swipe At Opposition

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "sleepless nights to many" swipe, saying they will continue to hold him accountable for issues like the Pahalgam terror attack and caste census.
Modi, while commissioning the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, took a swipe at the opposition INDIA bloc saying their presence will give "sleepless nights" to many.
Reacting to it, Congress general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal said in a post on X, "Even after the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, our PM remains fixated on disturbing the sleep of opposition leaders instead of confronting the real threat — Pakistan. His priorities are crystal clear: appeasing his real master- Adani (sic)".
"But rest assured, PM, while you’re busy with your distractions, our sleepless nights will be spent holding you accountable," he said. "We will relentlessly pressure you to set a timeline for the caste census, remove 50 percent cap on reservations, and finally deliver the strong, decisive response that Pakistan so rightly deserves," added Venugopal, who is also a Lok Sabha member.
At the event, Modi also referred to Vijayan as a "pillar" of the opposition INDIA bloc. "I would like to say to our chief minister, you are a big and strong pillar of the INDI Alliance. Shashi Tharoor is also sitting here, and I would like to say that today's event will take away the sleep of many," Modi said.
Modi told Vijayan and Tharoor, who were on the dais, that their presence at the inauguration event would give "sleepless nights" to many. However, the person translating his speech did not translate it properly, and it prompted the PM to say, "the message has gone across to whom it was meant".
Tharoor, who received Modi on his arrival on Thursday, posted on X:" Despite delays at the dysfunctional Delhi airport, managed to land in Thiruvananthapuram in time to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival in my constituency. Looking forward to his officially commissioning Vizhinjam port, a project I have been proud to have been involved with since its inception."
Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan did not attend the commissioning of the Vizhinjam port, protesting the late invitation extended to him for the function. (With Agency Inputs)
Read More