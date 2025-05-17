Global Warming, Scorching Nights, Urbanisation Steal 44 Hours Of Rest Each Year: Study

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: Global temperatures are rising, and we are seeing the human side effects becoming more apparent, and concerning. A recent study, "Sleep disturbances in generalized anxiety Disorder: The central role of insomnia" from the International Pediatric Sleep Association found that climate change is transforming the planet to be hotter, and is taking a toll on people's sleep. The study said that an increasing temperature not only heightens our physical and mental stress, but will also deprive us of our sleep an average of 44 hours per year.

The study explains how global warming, urbanization, and the increasing number of hot nights across the globe, specifically in high-income countries, have reduced sleeping hours for many people.

The researchers analyzed sleep data of over 47,000 people across 68 countries. They provided research data clearly showing that people, who experienced differences in evening temperatures, suffered increased loss of sleep. It was evidenced that loss of sleep was especially pronounced in wealthier countries regarding urban heat, because the concrete structures would have overwhelmed the cooler night air temperature.

The frequency of hot nights is increasing year after year. Scientists see every year passes, humans are losing more sleep to warm nights.

Rajesh Paul, an environmentalist, told ETV Bharat, “Rising nighttime temperatures interfere with the body’s natural ability to cool down, which is essential for initiating and maintaining deep, restorative sleep. This disruption affects sleep quality and duration, leading to increased fatigue, impaired cognitive function, and even heightened risks of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases.”

“The impacts are especially severe in dense urban areas where the ‘urban heat island’ effect intensifies nighttime heat. To mitigate this, cities must prioritize climate-resilient infrastructure, like reflective roofing, green spaces, and improved building ventilation. At an individual level, promoting access to affordable cooling and adjusting work-rest cycles can also offer some relief," he added.

The study warns that insufficient sleep affects the body's recovery system, leading to fatigue, impaired alertness, and higher chances of accidents. Long-term sleep deprivation can severely weaken the immune system, increasing the risk of infections and chronic conditions such as obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and neurodegenerative disorders.

Additionally, mental health is also impacted, with stress, anxiety, and depression becoming more prevalent in those suffering from inadequate sleep. Researchers noted that the problem is particularly severe in high-income countries, where people are more exposed to urban heat and often experience greater mental stress and physical fatigue.

According to lead researcher Ketlen Madsen, the brain's temperature-regulating neurons and sleep-regulating neurons are closely linked. When the environment is too hot, the body struggles to cool down, making it harder to fall and stay asleep. Dehydration, often caused by hot weather, further exacerbates the issue.

High temperatures disrupt the body’s natural cooling process during sleep, leading to poor sleep quality. This not only affects energy levels the next day but also slows down the body’s healing and recovery processes.

The study suggests that to ensure better sleep during hot weather, nighttime temperatures must be managed. In urban areas, this can be achieved through better planning, such as increasing green spaces, planting trees, improving ventilation in homes, and encouraging the use of energy-efficient cooling systems.