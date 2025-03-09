ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana Tunnel Collapse Update: Cadaver Dogs Detect Human Remains; Likely To Be Identified By Sunday Evening

The crew is trying to dig a hole two feet wide and another six feet deep to pull the body out from the debris.

Cadaver dogs deployed for SLBC Tunnel rescue operation
Cadaver dogs deployed for SLBC Tunnel rescue operation (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 9, 2025, 4:08 PM IST

Hyderabad: More than two weeks after the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel roof collapsed in Telangana's Nagarkurnool district, the cadaver dogs found human remains at the D-2 point, 100 meters from the accident site, on Saturday night.

Eight persons, including engineers and labourers, have been trapped under the collapsed roof since February 22, and rescue operations are going on, though officials have said chances of their survival are next to none.

Sources said some of the missing are likely to be identified by Sunday evening. The workers who excavated the D2 area, identified by the rescuers, found the right hand of a person at a depth of 6 feet. To recover the body, they are trying to dig a hole two feet wide and another six feet deep.

The crew is working as per the instructions of the higher authorities. The workers also suspect a possibility of another human remains in the same area.

A special search dog squad from Kerala, trained in detecting human remains buried deep underground, was flown in via two army helicopters on Thursday, March 7. Workers from various agencies, including experts from the NDRF, Indian Army, and Navy, have been working relentlessly for 16 long days to find the remains of those trapped in the tunnel.

