ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana Tunnel Collapse Update: Cadaver Dogs Detect Human Remains; Likely To Be Identified By Sunday Evening

Hyderabad: More than two weeks after the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel roof collapsed in Telangana's Nagarkurnool district, the cadaver dogs found human remains at the D-2 point, 100 meters from the accident site, on Saturday night.

Eight persons, including engineers and labourers, have been trapped under the collapsed roof since February 22, and rescue operations are going on, though officials have said chances of their survival are next to none.

Sources said some of the missing are likely to be identified by Sunday evening. The workers who excavated the D2 area, identified by the rescuers, found the right hand of a person at a depth of 6 feet. To recover the body, they are trying to dig a hole two feet wide and another six feet deep.