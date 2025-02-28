ETV Bharat / bharat

SLBC Tunnel Rescue: BRO’s Colonel Mehra Leads Mission Amidst Major Challenges

Rescue operations underway at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel, as BRO teams work tirelessly to clear debris and reach the trapped workers. ( Etv Bharat )

Hyderabad: "The Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel is more challenging than most tunnels due to the accumulation of debris and heavy equipment inside, with limited space to remove them. However, we have made substantial progress in the last 24 hours. We expect to identify and rescue those trapped within the next two days," said Colonel Parikshit Mehra of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

Having been at the forefront of tunnel rescue operations in India for over 25 years, Colonel Mehra is playing a crucial role in the SLBC tunnel rescue effort. Alongside retired Additional Director General Purushottam of BRO, he inspected the site on Wednesday and Thursday, assessing the situation firsthand.

Q: What was the condition inside the tunnel during your visits?

When we first went in on Wednesday, water and mud filled the tunnel. By Thursday, the water had been completely drained, and some of the fallen equipment was removed. The process of dismantling the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) has begun. Several teams, including the Army and NDRF, are working tirelessly to remove TBM parts using wagons. Each part must be transported 300 metres before being loaded onto the wagons.

To reach the accident site, we must cut through the TBM machine to create a passage. Once this is completed, we will be able to access and evacuate the trapped workers. Identification could take one or two days.

Q: What are the main obstacles in the rescue operation?

The primary issue is the sheer amount of debris and equipment inside the tunnel. Additionally, there is uncertainty about structural stability--removing material could trigger unforeseen complications--unlike other tunnels, where ample space is available for rescue operations, the SLBC tunnel presents unique difficulties: