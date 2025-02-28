SLBC Tunnel Rescue: BRO’s Colonel Mehra Leads Mission Amidst Major Challenges

Hyderabad: "The Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel is more challenging than most tunnels due to the accumulation of debris and heavy equipment inside, with limited space to remove them. However, we have made substantial progress in the last 24 hours. We expect to identify and rescue those trapped within the next two days," said Colonel Parikshit Mehra of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).
Having been at the forefront of tunnel rescue operations in India for over 25 years, Colonel Mehra is playing a crucial role in the SLBC tunnel rescue effort. Alongside retired Additional Director General Purushottam of BRO, he inspected the site on Wednesday and Thursday, assessing the situation firsthand.
Q: What was the condition inside the tunnel during your visits?
When we first went in on Wednesday, water and mud filled the tunnel. By Thursday, the water had been completely drained, and some of the fallen equipment was removed. The process of dismantling the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) has begun. Several teams, including the Army and NDRF, are working tirelessly to remove TBM parts using wagons. Each part must be transported 300 metres before being loaded onto the wagons.
To reach the accident site, we must cut through the TBM machine to create a passage. Once this is completed, we will be able to access and evacuate the trapped workers. Identification could take one or two days.
Q: What are the main obstacles in the rescue operation?
The primary issue is the sheer amount of debris and equipment inside the tunnel. Additionally, there is uncertainty about structural stability--removing material could trigger unforeseen complications--unlike other tunnels, where ample space is available for rescue operations, the SLBC tunnel presents unique difficulties:
- The TBM creates a 10-metre-diameter tunnel, but after excavation, the finished tunnel is only 9.2 metres in diameter due to lining work. This leaves no alternative path except dismantling the stuck TBM.
- A ventilation tube is present, limiting space for manoeuvring.
- The tunnel is 14 km long, making back-and-forth operations difficult.
- The location is within a wildlife sanctuary, restricting excavation from above.
The first 24-48 hours of such accidents are the most critical, as panic and uncertainty set in among workers. Despite these hurdles, the rescue teams are making steady progress.
Q: What is your background in tunnel rescue operations?
I was born in an Army hospital in Punjab, where my father served. After completing my engineering in Ahmedabad, I pursued an M Tech from IIT Delhi and later an MS in Austria, specialising in tunnel engineering. I joined the Army afterwards and have been involved in multiple tunnel projects.
I worked for six years on the Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh and supervised operations during the Silkiara tunnel accident in Uttarkashi, where I stayed on-site for 20 days. The difference is that in other tunnels, the accident site is usually 2-3 km from the entrance, with sufficient space for operations. However, in SLBC, the TBM suffered major damage, and large volumes of water entered, making it a far more complicated rescue mission.
On request from Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, former BRO Director General Harpal Singh recommended the involvement of Additional Director General Purushottam and me in the rescue efforts. Given our prior experience working together, we have coordinated closely over the past two days to navigate this challenging operation.“This is an extremely unfortunate incident, and we hope for a miracle,” Colonel Mehra added.
