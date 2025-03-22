ETV Bharat / bharat

SLBC Tunnel Collapse: One Month On, No Visible Progress Despite Relief Efforts

Mahabubnagar: It has exactly been a month since the roof collapsed in the under-construction Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel near Domalapenta in the Nagarkurnool district of Telangana. The tragic accident took place on February 22, trapping eight personnel inside. Efforts to recuse them have been made through various means but only one body, of Gurpreet Singh, has been retrieved so far.

Rescue operations are still underway with the involvement of the country's top agencies, but there has been no visible progress in locating the remaining seven workers. Experts say this kind of tunnel disaster is rare in the country.

Since the accident, soil, rocks, mud, concrete segments, water, and TBM (Tunnel Boring Machine) debris have filled the tunnel stretch between the 11 km and 13.85 km points. Adding to the challenge, 5,000 litres of water per minute continues to seep into the tunnel, turning the accumulated soil into a hard mass.

The agencies involved in the operation have divided the area from the loco-end point to the last 50 meters into three stretches for better output. Robotic technology is used for search operations towards the tail-end of the TBM.

According to officials, specialised machinery had been deployed in coordination with an autonomous hydraulically powered robot to expedite the rescue work. This includes a 30 HP capacity liquid ring vacuum pump and a vacuum tank-equipped machine to facilitate the rapid removal of debris and accelerate work inside the tunnel. Instead of manual digging, an autonomous hydraulically powered robot is being utilised, which, equipped with advanced technology, is conducting the excavation process inside the tunnel. Through the vacuum tank mechanism, the debris, including 620 cubic meters of mud per hour, is being transported out using a conveyor belt.