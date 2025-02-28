ETV Bharat / bharat

SLBC Tunnel Collapse: Multi-Agency Rescue Efforts Intensify As Experts Cut Through Stuck TBM

Rescue teams work tirelessly at the SLBC tunnel collapse site, cutting the 120-metre, 1,500-tonne TBM into pieces while transporting debris using wagons. ( Etv Bharat )

Nagar Kurnool: The Telangana government has adopted a multi-pronged strategy in the ongoing rescue operations following the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel collapse. The efforts to locate those trapped inside have gained momentum, with operations progressing at a faster pace on Thursday compared to Wednesday.

Rescue teams have begun cutting the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), which is stuck inside the tunnel, into smaller pieces using gas cutters. To expedite the process, authorities have also decided to deploy plasma cutters. The TBM, which is 140 metres long and weighs 1,500 tonnes, is buried under a massive accumulation of mud, soil and rocks due to the collapse.

The operation involves the simultaneous removal of debris from the 12th-kilometre mark inside the tunnel. Various agencies, including the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Indian Navy, Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Singareni Collieries, Hydra teams, rat-hole miners, and private construction firms, are actively engaged in relief efforts. The Indian Railways has also deployed a special team for assistance.

Challenges in Waste Removal

Debris, including mud, rocks, pipes and iron components, is being loaded onto loco rail wagons for transportation out of the tunnel. However, using a conveyor belt for this purpose poses a risk of breakage, according to the construction company. The loco rail system, located 300 metres away from the site, makes the removal process even more challenging.

To handle the complex task of cutting and removing the heavy TBM parts, authorities have decided to bring in skilled Singareni workers. Additional units and Hydra personnel are also being deployed to accelerate operations.

Surface Scanning and Geological Analysis

Efforts are underway to assess possible ways to support the rescue teams from the surface. Experts from the National Remote Sensing Agency (NRSA), National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), and Geological Survey of India (GSI) have conducted aerial and surface scans of the accident site using satellite imagery.

Their analysis has helped identify the precise location of the collapse inside the tunnel. Further scanning will focus on detecting the presence of trapped individuals by analyzing soil layers and tunnel strata. The NGRI and GSI teams have begun surveying the accident zone in the Nallamala forest region.

Railways Deploy Special Engineering Team