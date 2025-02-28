SLBC Tunnel Collapse: Multi-Agency Rescue Efforts Intensify As Experts Cut Through Stuck TBM

Nagar Kurnool: The Telangana government has adopted a multi-pronged strategy in the ongoing rescue operations following the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel collapse. The efforts to locate those trapped inside have gained momentum, with operations progressing at a faster pace on Thursday compared to Wednesday.
Rescue teams have begun cutting the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), which is stuck inside the tunnel, into smaller pieces using gas cutters. To expedite the process, authorities have also decided to deploy plasma cutters. The TBM, which is 140 metres long and weighs 1,500 tonnes, is buried under a massive accumulation of mud, soil and rocks due to the collapse.
The operation involves the simultaneous removal of debris from the 12th-kilometre mark inside the tunnel. Various agencies, including the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Indian Navy, Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Singareni Collieries, Hydra teams, rat-hole miners, and private construction firms, are actively engaged in relief efforts. The Indian Railways has also deployed a special team for assistance.
Challenges in Waste Removal
Debris, including mud, rocks, pipes and iron components, is being loaded onto loco rail wagons for transportation out of the tunnel. However, using a conveyor belt for this purpose poses a risk of breakage, according to the construction company. The loco rail system, located 300 metres away from the site, makes the removal process even more challenging.
To handle the complex task of cutting and removing the heavy TBM parts, authorities have decided to bring in skilled Singareni workers. Additional units and Hydra personnel are also being deployed to accelerate operations.
Surface Scanning and Geological Analysis
Efforts are underway to assess possible ways to support the rescue teams from the surface. Experts from the National Remote Sensing Agency (NRSA), National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), and Geological Survey of India (GSI) have conducted aerial and surface scans of the accident site using satellite imagery.
Their analysis has helped identify the precise location of the collapse inside the tunnel. Further scanning will focus on detecting the presence of trapped individuals by analyzing soil layers and tunnel strata. The NGRI and GSI teams have begun surveying the accident zone in the Nallamala forest region.
Railways Deploy Special Engineering Team
Following a request from the Nagarkurnool District Collector, the South Central Railway (SCR) Zone has sent two expert teams to aid in the removal of TBM debris.
The first team, led by Divisional Mechanical Engineer S Murali, arrived at the site on Thursday, comprising a section engineer, 13 welders, and two technicians from the Secunderabad, Lalaguda and Rayanapadu railway workshops. The second team is expected to join operations on Friday.
Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy Conducts Daily Reviews
Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy has been closely monitoring the rescue operations, conducting reviews every morning and evening. On Thursday, he directed experts to explore alternative methods to retrieve those trapped inside, emphasizing that cost should not be a constraint.
He also noted that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had suggested digging an alternative route from the tunnel’s side. However, experts warned that loose soil layers (shear zones) could cause further collapses, making this approach risky.
NDRF Team’s On-Ground Observations
The NDRF team, led by Commandant Prasanna, has entered the tunnel nine times to assess the situation. BRO’s former additional director, Purushottam and Colonel Parikshit Mehra also inspected the TBM cutter location on Wednesday and Thursday.
Experts have emphasised that the only viable way forward is to dismantle the TBM piece by piece to create a clear path for the trapped workers. The TBM, responsible for driving the excavation cutter, is a heavy-duty machine designed to lay cement segments, concrete, and iron reinforcements during tunnelling. Due to its massive iron structure and dual platforms, cutting it inside the tunnel has proven to be extremely difficult.
Meanwhile, State Disaster Management Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar continues to oversee the rescue efforts, ensuring all available resources are mobilised for the operation.
Read more: SLBC Tunnel Rescue: BRO’s Colonel Mehra Leads Mission Amidst Major Challenges