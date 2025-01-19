ETV Bharat / bharat

Slain Maoist's Mother Approaches Telangana Police For Body

Chokka Rao alias Damodar alias Mallanna, a leader of the outlawed outfit PLGA and its state secretary for Telangana, was gunned down in Pujari Kanker.

The mother of Chokka Rao alias Damodar
The mother of Chokka Rao alias Damodar (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 19, 2025, 7:55 PM IST

Bijapur: The mother of Chokka Rao, a Naxalite who was slain in an encounter in Pujari Kanker along with 17 others, has approached the Telangana Police with a demand for her son's body. She said she would not die without seeing Rao's face for the last time.

"Where is my son? I will not get peace without seeing him. The vision in my eyes is getting weak. My health is also deteriorating. There is no one to take care of me. I do not want to die without seeing my son's face. I will not die without seeing my son," his mother said.

Chokka Rao alias Damodar alias Mallanna, a dreaded Naxalite, was an important leader of the outlawed outfit People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) and was appointed the state secretary for Telangana. He was also carrying a reward of Rs 50 lakh from the security establishments and was bestowed with bigger responsibility in the organisation following the death of Yapa Narayan alias Haribhushan on June 21, 2021, due to Covid-19. The significance of his organisational position can be gauged from the fact that Rao, himself armed with deadly weapons, was always protected by an armed squad.

After receiving inputs from reliable sources about a meeting of Naxalities at Punjari Kanker with top leaders like commanders Hidma and Deva, the security forces advanced towards the clandestine spot. The contingent, comprising personnel from DRG, Cobra and CRPF, launched a stealth attack on the ultras, leading to the gunning down of a dozen Naxalites, the bodies of whom were retrieved from the place. Later, through a pamphlet, the Maoists said 18 comrades were slain. The encounter lasted for over nine hours with the participation of 1,000 Maoists against security personnel.

An intense search operation followed the encounter, in which a tunnel dug by the Maoists on the riverbank was unearthed by the forces. The tunnel was used for making illegal arms and bombs as evidenced by explosive materials.

"We will achieve the goal of a Naxalism-free India before the stipulated deadline," Bastar IG Sundarraj P said.

Also Read:

  1. Blow To Naxalism: Hardcore Maoist Couple Surrenders In Chhattisgarh, Receives Govt Assistance
  2. 2018 Elgar Parishad-Maoist Links Case: Prolonged Jail Stay Sans Trial Violation Of Article 21, Says HC

Bijapur: The mother of Chokka Rao, a Naxalite who was slain in an encounter in Pujari Kanker along with 17 others, has approached the Telangana Police with a demand for her son's body. She said she would not die without seeing Rao's face for the last time.

"Where is my son? I will not get peace without seeing him. The vision in my eyes is getting weak. My health is also deteriorating. There is no one to take care of me. I do not want to die without seeing my son's face. I will not die without seeing my son," his mother said.

Chokka Rao alias Damodar alias Mallanna, a dreaded Naxalite, was an important leader of the outlawed outfit People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) and was appointed the state secretary for Telangana. He was also carrying a reward of Rs 50 lakh from the security establishments and was bestowed with bigger responsibility in the organisation following the death of Yapa Narayan alias Haribhushan on June 21, 2021, due to Covid-19. The significance of his organisational position can be gauged from the fact that Rao, himself armed with deadly weapons, was always protected by an armed squad.

After receiving inputs from reliable sources about a meeting of Naxalities at Punjari Kanker with top leaders like commanders Hidma and Deva, the security forces advanced towards the clandestine spot. The contingent, comprising personnel from DRG, Cobra and CRPF, launched a stealth attack on the ultras, leading to the gunning down of a dozen Naxalites, the bodies of whom were retrieved from the place. Later, through a pamphlet, the Maoists said 18 comrades were slain. The encounter lasted for over nine hours with the participation of 1,000 Maoists against security personnel.

An intense search operation followed the encounter, in which a tunnel dug by the Maoists on the riverbank was unearthed by the forces. The tunnel was used for making illegal arms and bombs as evidenced by explosive materials.

"We will achieve the goal of a Naxalism-free India before the stipulated deadline," Bastar IG Sundarraj P said.

Also Read:

  1. Blow To Naxalism: Hardcore Maoist Couple Surrenders In Chhattisgarh, Receives Govt Assistance
  2. 2018 Elgar Parishad-Maoist Links Case: Prolonged Jail Stay Sans Trial Violation Of Article 21, Says HC

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PUJARI KANKER ENCOUNTER18 MAOISTS KILLEDTALENGANA POLICENAXALITE CHOKKA RAOBIJAPUR ENCOUNTER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.