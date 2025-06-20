ETV Bharat / bharat

Skyward Devotion, Grounded Concerns: The Hazard Of Char Dham Helicopter Pilgrimage

New Delhi: For thousands of pilgrims seeking the spiritual comfort in the Himalayas, helicopters are the divine answer. They can now by-pass the 16-km uphill trek to the Kedarnath temple, one of Hinduism's supreme holy sites, and fly to the feet of Lord Shiva in less than 15 minutes.

However, as spiritual tourism soars to new heights, travelling in helicopters are also risky. The deadly crash on June 15 that killed seven pilgrims heading to Kedarnath was a realisation of how India's expanding heli-pilgrimage sector is outpacing safety measures.

It was the fifth aviation incident in the past 45 days in the Char Dham area. Two fatal crashes and three emergency landings are examples of the danger. This brings to light what experts refer to as a "regulatory vacuum" in high-altitude helicopter operations.

For pilgrims flying in a glass-bottomed helicopter over Uttarakhand's snow-capped peaks is a 'divine' experience. From the Meenakshi Temple in Tamil Nadu to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh, they have journeyed far in their spiritual quest, but nothing compares to the view of Kedarnath from above.

However, such awe-inspiring experiences come at a cost, not just monetary, but also in terms of safety. “This air corridor is among the most dangerous in the country,” warned a leading environmentalist and founder of the Social Development for Communities Foundation. “There is no ATC, no radar, no proper weather system. Pilots are practically flying blind.”

Without Safety Nets

Helicopters have become more accessible, with round trips to Kedarnath priced between ₹6,000 and ₹10,000. For the elderly, disabled, or time-strapped urban pilgrims, these short flights are the only feasible way to undertake the Char Dham Yatra.

Charter packages for all four dhams, Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath, can cost up to ₹2.2 lakh per person. Offered by big travel firms like Thomas Cook and SOTC, these packages include flights, VIP darshans, meals, and hotel stays.

However such rapid commercialization has not been matched with robust regulation. Operators like Aryan Aviation Pvt Ltd and Trans Bharat Aviation Pvt Ltd, servicing routes such as Guptkashi to Kedarnath, function without consistent ATC coordination or standardized emergency protocols.

Subash Goyal, an aviation expert, argues that while ATC may not be strictly necessary for helicopters due to their point-to-point nature and low altitude flying, “helipads are crucial for coordinated communication. But when 50+ helicopters are flying in the same narrow valley, relying solely on visual cues is extremely risky.”

Crashes A Wake Up Call

The October 2022 helicopter crash near Kedarnath, followed by the June 15 tragedy this year, led to multiple recommendations by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB). The AAIB had advised the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) to set up an Air Traffic Control (ATC) system and install an Aviation Meteorological Station.

Nearly three years later, these recommendations remain unfulfilled. “It’s extremely critical to have ATC access in hilly terrain,” said Deepak Choudhary, President of the Worldwide Travel and Tourism Association. “Current navigation systems are not as accurate, and even our late CDS Gen. Bipin Rawat’s crash had navigation issues. If our defence forces face such problems, imagine the plight of civilians.”

Sorties Surge, Safety Plummets

During peak Char Dham season, 250–300 helicopter sorties operate daily to Kedarnath, sometimes reaching 400, weather permitting. The Uttarakhand terrain, though breathtaking, is unforgiving. Sudden fog, high winds, and unpredictable rain can drastically reduce visibility.