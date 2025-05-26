Sky Warriors Of Sangareddy | PM Modi Lauds Women Drone Operators in 'Mann Ki Baat'

Sangareddy: In a heartwarming mention during his 'Mann Ki Baat' address on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the women of Sangareddy district who have been trained to operate agricultural drones under the ‘Namo Drone Didi’ scheme.

Calling them "sky warriors," he said their determination, coupled with technology, has become a symbol of true women's empowerment.

"These women now spray pesticides over 50 acres daily using drones. They work three hours in the morning and two hours in the evening without getting exposed to harsh sunlight or harmful chemicals. Villagers too have welcomed this transformation. They’ve shown that change is possible when technology meets willpower," Modi said.

The Prime Minister also appreciated Sangareddy District Collector Vallur Kranthi, who played a key role in executing this initiative and supporting the training program.

Sangareddy Leads with 54 Trained Women

As part of the Centre’s ‘Namo Drone Didi’ scheme, Sangareddy Collector Vallur Kranthi ensured that Sangareddy trained the highest number of women, 54 from local savings associations. The Bengaluru-based Flying Wedge company conducted the training at Andolu village between March 20 and 29. The women were taught how to operate drones for spraying pesticides and nano fertilizers, and they are now actively working in the agricultural fields using this technology.

The women are also expected to undergo advanced training in Bengaluru. Each drone costs around ₹10 lakh, but the district administration is facilitating an 80% subsidy under the scheme to make them affordable. In contrast, other districts in Telangana trained only two to three women each for drone operations.

Collector’s Vision: Drones for Economic Empowerment

District Collector Vallur Kranthi said, “Drone usage in agriculture will bring advanced technology directly to the farmers. Since women are the pilots, it opens doors for their economic upliftment. We launched the first training session in Sangareddy to help women utilise the benefits of the Namo Drone Didi scheme. We’re tying up with drone suppliers for year-long technical and repair support, and are in talks with SERP officials to provide Kisan drones to all trained women.”

Modi Urges Public to Join Yoga Movement

In addition to praising the drone operators, Prime Minister Modi also spoke about International Yoga Day, which will be held in Visakhapatnam on June 21. "I’ll be participating in the Yoga Day event in Visakhapatnam. It’s wonderful that our youth will do yoga this time in iconic places that highlight our cultural heritage. Yoga transforms your lifestyle. With less than a month left, those not practicing yoga should take this opportunity to begin," he said.