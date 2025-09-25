ETV Bharat / bharat

'Skilled Doctors In Every Part': PM Modi On Cabinet Nod To Medical Education Expansion

New Delhi: As the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Phase-III of a scheme for strengthening and upgrading existing central and state government medical colleges to increase 5,000 postgraduate seats, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the decision will ensure the availability of skilled doctors in every part of the country.

"Approval of Phase-III of the Centrally Sponsored Scheme will add significant PG and UG medical seats. This will improve our healthcare system and enhance medical education infrastructure. It will ensure that every part of India has availability of skilled doctors," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The cabinet also approved the extension of the central scheme for upgradation of the existing government medical colleges to increase 5,023 MBBS seats with an enhanced cost ceiling of Rs 1.50 crore per seat, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at a Cabinet briefing.

This initiative will significantly augment undergraduate medical capacity, availability of specialist doctors by creating additional post-graduate seats and enable the introduction of new specialities across government medical institutions, the minister said, adding this will strengthen the overall availability of doctors in the country.

To a question, the ministry officials said that the new 5,000 medical PG seats would be increased by the year 2028-29. They added that these PG seats are being created only in the government medical colleges across the country.

The target of these schemes is to increase 5,000 PG seats and 5,023 UG seats in government institutions by 2028-2029. Detailed guidelines will be issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for implementation of the schemes, an official statement said. The total financial implication of these two schemes is Rs 15,034.50 crore for a period from 2025-26 to 2028-29, it said.