Sketches Of Pahalgam Attack Suspects Released: Who Are They And What Do We Know About Them So Far?

Sketches of Pahalgam attack suspects. As per inputs from security officials, they have been identified as Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah and Abu Talha. However, officials have not revealed who is who. ( Special Arrangement/ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: A day after the deadly Kashmir terror attack in which 26 civilians, mostly tourists, were killed, security agencies on Wednesday released three sketches of suspected terrorists involved in the dastardly incident.

The sketches, according to sources, were made with the descriptions made available by the eyewitnesses in front of the security agencies. “The sketches have been circulated in all the police stations of J&K. The sketches were also released on social media,” sources said.

The suspects, as per the initial inputs, have been identified as Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah and Abu Talha. All are said to be affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its proxy outfit, The Resistance Front (TRF). According to top security officials, the attackers—armed with AK-47 rifles—sprayed bullets for nearly 20 harrowing minutes, turning a peaceful hillside into a scene of horror.

"It was chaos. The gunfire didn't stop. People were screaming, running for cover—there was blood, panic, everything,” said an official familiar with the preliminary investigation.

Authorities believe three to four militants were involved in the attack. Among them, two were identified as Pakistani nationals and the remaining as local recruits.

The attack unfolded in Baisaran, a lush, high-altitude meadow above the tourist town of Pahalgam, often dubbed "mini-Switzerland" for its pine-lined slopes and panoramic views. Tourists had come in droves to the area as spring breathed new life into the Valley. But the attackers turned the natural paradise into a killing field.

Security officials have also appealed to the public for any leads, urging cooperation in what is now being described as one of the most chilling terror attacks in the Valley's recent history.

"This was an assault not just on innocent lives, but on the idea of peace returning to Kashmir. This is one of the most deadly terror attacks in Kashmir's history," a senior police officer said, adding, "We urge the public to share any leads and cooperate with security forces.