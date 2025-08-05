Six Years Of Article 370 Abrogation: Parties Observe August 5 As 'Black Day'

Srinagar: Kashmir looked calm and people were busy with routine work on Tuesday, except in the three offices of Congress, National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where party leaders and functionaries protested and marked the sixth anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 and 35(A) as 'Black Day'.

The heavy deployment of police and paramilitary personnel outside the offices of the parties prevented them from spilling over to the roads.

The ruling National Conference held the protest at its office in Nawai Subh, where dozens of party workers protested against the Central action on August 5, 2019, when the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government brought a bill in the Parliament and passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Act which led to the abrogation of Articles 370, 35(A) and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into the union terrotories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Party workers at a protest site. (ETV Bharat)

NC provincial president Showkat Mir said the party will never forget August 5, 2019, when special status was snatched and a state was downgraded into a union territory. "This happened for the first time in a democratic country that a state was downgraded into two UTs. We demand that the BJP government must restore full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir," Mir said.

The Congress held a protest in Srinagar, where party workers raised slogans against the abrogation of Article 370 and the division of the state into UTs. Led by Congress J&K president Tariq Hameed Karra, the party functionaries and other leaders wore black 'Khan dresses' and demanded restoration of statehood.

Security peronnel keep strict vigil outside the Congress office in Srinagar. (ETV Bharat)

Karra said they had planned a protest, but their office was sealed, and they were not allowed to protest outside the office. "The Central government and the LG administration are so afraid that they don't leave any chance to suppress the democratic voice. But these repressive measures won't diminish our courage and spirit," he said, adding that the restoration of statehood should not be delayed further.

BJP took out a bike rally in support of the abrogation. (ETV Bharat)

Former chief minister and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti said that after 2019, people of Jammu and Kashmir are being deprived of civil rights and the right to govern themselves. "This is not a black day for Jammu and Kashmir but for the whole country, as on this day the ruling party at the Centre misused its brute majority and repealed the special status unconstitutionally. We are being expelled from our land, and after 2019, we have been deprived of our civil rights, the right to govern ourselves and our youth have been deprived of employment. Attempts have been made to change our demography over the last six years. Jammu and Kashmir is being made a laboratory for the nefarious designs of the ruling party," Mehbooba said.

People during a protest demanding restoration of statehood. (ETV Bharat)

BJP took out a Tiranga rally on bikes from the outskirts of Srinagar to Ghanta Ghar in Lalchowk. Led by youth leader Ajaz Hussain, dozens of workers rode bikes in support of the abrogation of Article 370 and 35(A).

Taking a dig at the NC, PDP and Congress for marking August 5 as 'Black Day', Hussain said, "These parties thrived on separatism and are still using the bogey of Article 370 to lure people towards destruction."