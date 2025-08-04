Six Years Of Article 370 Abrogation: NC, Congress, PDP To Observe August 5 As 'Black Day'

Srinagar: As six years of abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A are completing on Tuesday (August 5), political parties in Jammu and Kashmir, barring Bharatiya Janata Party, will observe the day as “black day”.
Ruling National Conference chief spokesperson and legislator Tanvir Sadiq said that August 5 is a “dark phase” for NC, and it will never accept the decision which was taken on that day in 2019.
“NC has not accepted the decision till now, nor will it accept it in future. It was a dark phase for us, and this dark phase won't end until that which was snatched from is returned to us,” Sadiq said.
The Congress party announced that it will observe August 5, as a black day against the downgrading of the historical J&K state into UT and organise a peaceful sit-in dharna to press for early restoration of full statehood to J&K.
“All district functionaries will organise dharnas in their respective district headquarters and observe black day tomorrow, as part of our struggle," Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq," Neeraj Gupta, Congress chief media coordinator, said.
People's Democratic Party spokesperson Zuhaib Mir said that for PDP, August 5 is not only a black day but “back-stabbing, betrayal day” on which “our federal power” was snatched. “Our party will protest on August 5,” Mir told ETV Bharat.
Censuring these parties, BJP spokesman Altaf Thoker said, August 5, 2019, will be remembered as a defining moment that ended decades of uncertainty and paved the way for peace, prosperity, and equal rights in the region.
Thakur said that before the abrogation, Jammu and Kashmir remained trapped in a vicious cycle of hartals, stone pelting, and terrorism. “Shops remained shut for days, schools were forced to close, and normal life was frequently disrupted due to the fear spread by separatists and terrorist sympathisers. But after August 5, 2019, that chapter has closed for good,” he stated.
He said the last six years have witnessed unprecedented development across all regions of J&K. “Whether it’s the construction of roads in far-flung areas, expansion of health and education infrastructure, return of tourism, or rising investor interest, J&K is on a new path of progress,” he said.
Responding to political parties calling for the observance of August 5 as ‘Black Day’, Thakur said that such protests are rooted in vote-bank politics.
Read More