ETV Bharat / bharat

Six Years Of Article 370 Abrogation: NC, Congress, PDP To Observe August 5 As 'Black Day'

A view of clock tower 'Ghanta Ghar' on a cloudy day at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir ( ANI )

Srinagar: As six years of abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A are completing on Tuesday (August 5), political parties in Jammu and Kashmir, barring Bharatiya Janata Party, will observe the day as “black day”.

Ruling National Conference chief spokesperson and legislator Tanvir Sadiq said that August 5 is a “dark phase” for NC, and it will never accept the decision which was taken on that day in 2019.

“NC has not accepted the decision till now, nor will it accept it in future. It was a dark phase for us, and this dark phase won't end until that which was snatched from is returned to us,” Sadiq said.

The Congress party announced that it will observe August 5, as a black day against the downgrading of the historical J&K state into UT and organise a peaceful sit-in dharna to press for early restoration of full statehood to J&K.

“All district functionaries will organise dharnas in their respective district headquarters and observe black day tomorrow, as part of our struggle," Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq," Neeraj Gupta, Congress chief media coordinator, said.

People's Democratic Party spokesperson Zuhaib Mir said that for PDP, August 5 is not only a black day but “back-stabbing, betrayal day” on which “our federal power” was snatched. “Our party will protest on August 5,” Mir told ETV Bharat.