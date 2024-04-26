Six-Year-Old Yuvan from Himachal Pradesh Scales Mount Everest Base Camp

Yuvan from Himachal Pradesh scales Mount Everest Base Camp

Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh): "Age is just a number", this is often said about elderly people when they perform amazing feats by beating their age, but sometimes even very young children do such things. They accomplish feats that astound everyone. If children get the right guidance at the right time, they are open to achieving great heights. Knowing about six-year-old Yuvan from Himachal Pradesh, you will also say that "Age is just a number". What Yuvan has done at the age of just six makes adults step back.

Yuvan hoists tricolour at Mount Everest Base Camp

In fact, six-year-old Yuvan from Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh has hoisted the tricolour after reaching the base camp of Mount Everest, the world's highest peak. It is noteworthy that the height of the world's highest peak, Mount Everest, is about 8,848 metres. Whereas the height of the Everest base camp is 5,364 metres. In this respect, this is the highest base camp in the world. Lack of oxygen in a temperature of minus 15 degrees can increase anyone's problems. Trekking at such a height proves to be a difficult task even for the best trekkers. But, six-year-old Yuvan hoisted the tricolour after reaching the base camp of Everest and now after seeing his pictures, everyone is saluting his feat.

Completed the journey with parents...

Many experienced trekkers get excited when they hear about climbing Mount Everest. Because in that altitude and weather, a person is not only physically, but also mentally tested. Yuvan also trained hard for six months before reaching Mount Everest Base Camp. After this six-year-old Yuvan travelled to the world's highest base camp.

Six-year-old Yuvan, along with his parents, completed this extremely difficult trekking and conquered Mount Everest Base Camp. Yuvan has completed this journey with his father Subhash Chandra and his mother Divya Bharti.

Yuvan is from Jukhaala in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh, but he currently lives in Dubai with his parents. After this feat of Yuvan, there is an atmosphere of happiness in the Davin Valley of the Jukhaala area of Bilaspur. He is proud of the fact that a child from his area has made a very difficult task possible.

Completed the journey of 135 km in 11 days

Yuvan's father Subhash Chandra said, "Our journey started from Dubai and we first reached Kathmandu. Where, along with some of our friends we took a flight to Lukla Airport in Kathmandu. After this, we travelled with a guide on April 8. We started the trek to Everest Base Camp in 11 days, during which we covered a total of eight days and rested for two days as per the instructions of the guide. Enjoyed it and we hope that this step of Yuvan will connect children towards nature."

The path to reach Mount Everest Base Camp is also very difficult. The temperature here and the lack of oxygen make this trekking even more difficult as here it requires a lot of physical and mental strength.

Swimming, martial arts and running training

Subhash Chandra said that he is a resident of Sair Mugrani of the Jukhala area of Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh, but he has been living in Dubai with his family for the past eight years.

Subhash Chandra works in a private company in Dubai and his son Yuvan is six years old and is a Class I student. Subhash said that for mountaineering he imparted training for Yuvan for six months without any rest. Yuvan's father said that he trained Yuvan in swimming, martial arts and running for six months. Due to this now Yuvan is not only a good trekker, but also a good swimmer, runner and expert in martial arts.

Read more: Youngest To Reach Mt Everest Base Camp Ascends Jivdhan Fort In Nauvari Saree