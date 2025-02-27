ETV Bharat / bharat

Six-Time BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht Elected Deputy Speaker Of Delhi Assembly

The motion moved by CM Gupta was seconded by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Six-Time BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht Elected Deputy Speaker Of Delhi Assembly
By PTI

Published : Feb 27, 2025, 4:51 PM IST

New Delhi: Six-time BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht was on Thursday elected as the deputy speaker of Delhi Assembly after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta proposed his name.

The motion moved by Chief Minister Gupta was seconded by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, while Gajender Singh Yadav backed the second motion proposed by Anil Kumar Sharma.

Veteran BJP leader Bisht (67) won the recent assembly polls from Mustafabad, defeating AAP's Adeel Ahmad Khan by over 17,000 votes. Before Mustafabad, Bisht represented the Karawal Nagar seat from 1998 to 2015. He won the seat again in 2020.

The maiden session of the eighth Delhi Assembly is presently underway after the BJP's decisive victory in the February 5 elections, ending the AAP's over-a-decade-long rule. The BJP secured 48 out of 70 seats, while the AAP was reduced to 22. The Congress drew a blank.

