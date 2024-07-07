ETV Bharat / bharat

Six Terrorists Killed, Two Soldiers Martyred In Twin Encounters in J-K's Kulgam

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 17 hours ago

Updated : 14 hours ago

At least six terrorists were killed and two soldiers were martyred in twin encounters in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police RR Swain said the neutralisation of such a big number of terrorists was a major achievement.

Six Terrorists Killed, Two Soldiers Martyred In Twin Encounters in J-K's Kulgam
Senior Army officials paid tribute to martyred soldiers at the Badamibagh Cantonment in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Six terrorists were killed and two soldiers laid down their lives in twin encounters in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said on Sunday.

Six Terrorists Killed, Two Soldiers Martyred In Twin Encounters in J-K's Kulgam (ETV Bharat)

"The bodies of two terrorists were recovered from the Modergam encounter site while four bodies were recovered from the Chinnigam site on Sunday," they said. The twin encounters in the two villages of Kulgam district began on Saturday.

Two Army soldiers, including an elite para commando, laid down their lives while battling the terrorists, the officials said. Speaking about the operations, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police RR Swain said the neutralisation of such a big number of terrorists was a major achievement.

"Undoubtedly, this is a big milestone in the efforts towards strengthening the security environment. These successes are very meaningful both substantively as well as in terms of messaging," he said.

The success of the operations is an indication that the fight for elimination of terror in Jammu and Kashmir will reach its end, Swain said.

"This is an indication that the security architecture and involvement of people is leading to the flow of human intelligence and this fight (against terror) will be taken to its logical conclusion," he added.

Meanwhile, the Army paid tributes to the two of its personnel who were killed in the gunfights. They were identified as Lance Naik Pradeep Kumar (PARA special forces) and Sepoy Pravin Janjal Prabhakar of 1 Rashtriya Rifles (RR).

Senior Army officers including the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dullo and DGP Swain paid tributes to them at the Army Cantonment in Badami Bagh in Srinagar before they were flown to their respective native places.

"Chinar Warriors salute the valour and sacrifice of both brave hearts. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families and are committed to their well-being,” an Army spokesperson said.

Pravin Janjal hailed from Morgaon Bhakre in the Akola district of Maharashtra. Four months before Pravin had visited his village and had tied the knot. A pall of gloom spread over his entire village.

