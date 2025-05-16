6 Terrorists Killed In 48 Hours In South Kashmir: Security Forces Term Twin Ops 'Significant Achievement'

Awantipora: Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir killed six terrorists in two coordinated operations in south Kashmir's Shopian and Pulwama districts over the past 48 hours, top officials said Friday, calling the effort a "very significant achievement" and a step forward in dismantling the Valley's terror ecosystem.

Addressing a joint press conference at the headquarters of Counter Insurgency Force (Victor) in Awantipora, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Range, Vidhi Kumar Birdi said the operations were the outcome of a month-long strategic review in the wake of a rise in terrorist activities.

"As you all know, the terrorist activities in the Kashmir Valley for the past month, the security forces have re-developed their strategies and conducted a review of it," Birdi said. "Under this review, our very intensified focus was on the operation. And under this intensified focus and coordination, we have carried out two successful operations in the last 48 hours, in which we have achieved a very significant achievement."

The operations—Operation Keller in Shopian and Operation Nadar in Pulwama—were launched based on actionable intelligence and inter-agency coordination. "In these two operations, the CRPF, Army and Jammu Kashmir Police have played an important role. And our soldiers and officers have worked together to carry out these operations," Birdi said, adding, "We are all in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in the Kashmir Valley, are determined to end the terror ecosystem or any terrorist activity. And we will always be determined to do so."

Giving operational details, Major General Dhananjay Joshi, GOC of Victor Force, said both terrain and tactics varied significantly between the two operations. "From the 22nd, when the Pahalgam attack took place, we had made many areas a focus area. As intelligence reports were coming to us that the terrorist groups have now gone to higher reaches in the jungles (forests) after the snow has melted, our domination parties were continuously deployed there," Joshi said.

He elaborated on the first encounter in the higher reaches of Shopian: "On the night of May 12, in Shopian's Keller area, we received an input that a terrorist group could be present there. So the parties that were already deployed there for domination for a long time, they relocated themselves, focused on that place and closed in. In the morning of May 13, when a suspicious movement was seen, the parties closed in and challenged them. Upon the challenge, the terrorists immediately opened fire. After that, an encounter started, but the parties closed in and neutralised them."

Describing the second encounter in Tral, he said: "The second operation, which took place in the area of Tral (Pulwama) ... its terrain was completely different, which was in a village. We received an input that a terrorist group had settled in a village, in the Nadar area... Immediately, that village was cordoned off. When it was being cordoned off, the terrorists took different positions in the houses and tried to fire. Our challenge was that the civilians, the innocent children, families, and the elderly should be evacuated from there. So, first, they were safely removed from that place. And after that, each house was systematically searched, and these three terrorists were neutralised in different places."

Among those killed was Shahid Kuttay, who officials said was involved in the murder of a sarpanch in Heerpura and the recent attack on a German tourist. "You all know the names of the terrorists who were neutralised. Shahid Kuttay, who was in the Shopian area, you know that he was involved in the last two major terrorist attacks—in which a village sarpanch (headman) of Heerpura was killed and a German tourist was attacked on a resort. He was involved in both of these. He was involved in the rest of the fundraising and other activities," Maj Gen Joshi said.

He added that Shahid's associate was also "involved in the killing of a local non-migrant labourer."

"In this way, the neutralisation of both these operations will give a shock to these outfits. And it will help in neutralising terrorist activities," he said. IG (Operations) CRPF Mitesh Jain also credited intelligence inputs and joint planning for the operational success. "On behalf of the Army, the CRPF and the intelligence agencies, who have worked hard to develop the inputs... the ongoing operations that have been carried out in the last few days is proof of the effective cooperation between all the security forces. And it is because of this coordination and professional execution that we have been able to carry out these successful operations," Jain said.

He assured that future counterinsurgency efforts would continue with the same synergy. "In the future, I assure you that this coordination of all the security forces and the intelligence will continue. Because of this, we will be able to successfully neutralise terrorism from Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Jain concluded by expressing gratitude to the people of Kashmir for their cooperation: "Once again, I would like to thank the public here. On behalf of all the security forces, I would like to thank them. Without their cooperation, it is neither difficult nor impossible to neutralise terrorism. And this success is also proof that the public wants to completely neutralise terrorism from Kashmir and Jammu."