Six Sri Lanka Pirates Booked For Attacking Tamil Nadu Fishermen

Nagapattinam: The Vedaranyam Marine Police here in Tamil Nadu booked six Sri Lankan pirates for allegedly attacking local fishermen, who were fishing near Kodiyakarai of the district, officials said. The case was registered following a complaint by the fishermen, they said.

Citing the complaint, the Marine Police said the pirates attacked Tamil Nadu fishermen at two different places this week. They said the case was registered against six unidentified pirates under Section 309(6) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The first incident took place on April 15, when four fishermen, Senthil, Samuel, Ramakrishnan and Jagan, from the Pudupettai area of ​​Mayiladuthurai district, were attacked by three pirates with knives and sticks. The surviving fishermen were returning to shore after fishing in the Kodiyakarai sea area when a large boat of pirates intercepted them.

The fishermen who were seriously injured in the incident reached the Kodiyakarai boat harbour in the early morning yesterday (April 17). The local people rescued the fishermen and admitted them to the Kodiyakarai Government Primary Health Centre, from where they were referred to the Vedaranyam Government General Hospital for further treatment.

Another attack took place on Thursday, when four fishermen, Govindaswamy, Ramesh, Vetri and Ravi, were fishing in the sea 16 nautical miles north of Kodiyakarai in a fibre boat owned by Suresh from Cherudhur fishing village in Nagapattinam district.

Suddenly, the pirates appeared on their boat and looted more than Rs. 3 lakh worth of goods from the boat, including an engine, 30 kg of fish, two cellphone batteries and a GPS device at knife point. Subsequently, the fishermen's boat was running low on petrol, so they were unable to return to shore. They returned to shore only after buying fuel from a fellow fisherman who was fishing in the sea.