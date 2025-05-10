Six Rajasthan Districts On High Alert Amid Indo-Pak Showdown

Jodhpur: Six border districts of Rajasthan, including Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Sriganganagar and Phalodi, were put under high alert amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, leading to the cancellation of mass events and several trains.

Remains of Pakistani drones were recovered in Jaisalmer, Barmer and Phalodi, following which Jodhpur collector Gaurav Agarwal issued orders to shut markets, sensing a potential threat to civilians.

In Jaisalmer, police have been warning people about the grim situation, advising them to stay indoors. In compliance with the administrative instructions, Jaisalmer Fort Palace Museum has been closed to the general public, domestic and foreign tourists, till further notice. The public has been asked to follow the guidelines and cooperate with the administration.

In Phalodi, there were talks of suspicious objects used in air strikes being spotted on the fields have been doing the rounds. Several visuals were uploaded by villagers on social media. However, there has been no official confirmation about such findings yet, and collector Harjilal Atal has appealed to the people to inform the control room about such staff and not to come in contact with these objects.

Rajasthan Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant held the first meeting of the state civil defence advisory committee to review the civil defence preparedness across the state in light of the current security environment. The meeting took place in the wake of the ongoing hostilities between New Delhi and Islamabad, largely in the border areas, following Indian retaliation on May 7 to the killing of 25 tourists and a local in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

During the meeting, Pant issued directions concerning disaster management, electricity supply, medical services and food and civil supplies. He instructed all stakeholders, including home guards, fire services, civil defence department, district administrations and the state disaster management authority, to take proactive steps for the effective and realistic implementation of preparedness activities.

He outlined the components of the civil defence drill, which include siren alerts for potential air strikes, blackout procedures, building fire response, search and rescue operations, casualty evacuation, first aid and the evacuation of civilians from high-risk zones.

Highlighting the importance of public awareness, Pant said community-level preparedness is essential to face any potential disaster, reiterating that civil defence efforts are crucial for protecting both lives and property during peacetime and emergencies.